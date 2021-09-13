Entertainment
Manifest Actor confirms the return of the final season
Netflix has saved Manifest from cancellation and the series will be getting a fourth and final season, which will consist of 20 episodes. Matt Long, who plays Zeke Landon, has confirmed he will return in the final year of the series.
The first manifesto confirmed the return of Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise and Holly Taylor. Now Landon himself has confirmed that he will appear in the final episode.
“I’ll be back for a few episodes, we’re just trying to understand as much as I can. I love this character, but as you know when the show was canceled I would go for another show. joined, the actor said.
“It’s a pilot episode. We just don’t know what’s going on with it. It’s also a really amazing project. So we’re just trying to work on the schedule. Everyone wants the best for everyone. Which is good, so keeping your fingers crossed works better, ”Long continued.
Manifest. About that
Manifest is a supernatural drama series created by Jeff Rake, originally owned by NBC, who canceled it in the United States. The show was ultimately saved by Netflix.
The story centers on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner that suddenly reappears after being presumed dead for more than five years. The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.
In Brazil, Manifest can be viewed through HBO Max and Globoplay. The series is slated to be removed from these platforms to become Netflix exclusive until the release of season four.
