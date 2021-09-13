Entertainment
Sydney Sweeney on the roller coaster of erotic thriller The Voyeurs | Entertainment
Be careful what you are looking for.
In Michael Mohans’ erotic thriller The Voyeurs, which premiered last week on Amazon Prime, Sydney Sweeney stars as Pippa who, along with her boyfriend Thomas (Justice Smith), finds himself pulling a back window and watching through the window of the couple opposite, to unintended consequences.
I just kept going through this crazy roller coaster of my own mental process, but also through what Pippa is going through and as an actor you just want to sink your teeth into [that] and really go all out wherever they go, Sydney, 23, told the Daily News.
The Euphoria star was also drawn to the film by writer-director Mohan, who co-created the Netflix series, Everything Sucks! which Sweeney played Emaline on.
I love [Mohan] and his whole team and being able to work with him again… was like a looping experience, the White Lotus actress said.
Sweeney got to know Pippa from the way she plays all of her characters: she built a character book, in which she aims to really build a person as if they were a real living being.
The books, she said, include everything you can imagine. And his hundreds of journal pages from Pippas’ perspective, a visual mood board of what his house looked like growing up. It’s just an assortment of anything and everything that creates a person.
The Sharp Objects actress even builds a timeline of milestones and defining moments in her character’s life, as well as what happened in the world during the time the character lives.
Then I take it from there and sort of work backwards, Sweeney said.
But Pippa was, in some ways, closer to the actress than other roles.
For the first time, I kind of put a lot of Syd in her, explained Sweeney. I didn’t put any memories of Sydney in it, but Sydney’s quirks and manners ended up showing through with Pippa.
Part of that was helped by co-star Smith, who Sweeney says brought out a lot of my awkwardness that she then plunged into.
The films’ apparent comments about the dangers of social media focus on the mistaken nature of assuming that the grass is always greener and that we know what goes on behind closed doors.
Watching the lives of couples (played by Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in turn aroused a curiosity that she hid for a very long time in herself. Seeing this couple across the way … it surfaces and she can’t stop thinking about it, Sweeney said.
While this movie and the uplifting tales it contains may not ultimately have changed the way Sweeney interacts on, say, Instagram where she has 3.5 million subscribers, it has affected the way she views them. social media.
I definitely see it as a window into my life that I can control and that I can’t control in different ways, said Sweeney, who sees Pippa as the embodiment of repression and Thomas as insecurity.
These are the kinds of people who scrutinize those other lives and become consumed and obsessed, Sweeney said. And I think that’s a lot of us with social media, the way we stack up against each other.
