The Daily Californian Arts & Entertainment selects the best dressed at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival





The red carpet was rolled out in Venice, Italy from September 1-11 for the 78th Venice International Film Festival, marking the start of a long-awaited post-pandemic film festival season. With South Korean director Bong Joon-ho named president of the jury, it was a truly international and engaging affair for film and fashion. Across 92 film festivals and the seemingly endless roster of celebrities in attendance, there was no shortage of memorable red carpet fashion moments. From Zendaya in Balmain to Kate Hudson in Valentino, here are the Daily Californians’ picks for best dressed celebrities at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Zendaya to Balmain Zendaya was a vision in a nude-colored custom Balmain dress for the premiere of Dune. This floor-length leather piece perfectly draped the actress, enhancing her figure in an elegant marble sculpted effect. For this Renaissance-inspired dress, Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing molded a Zendayas body for a truly personalized fashion moment. The intricate shape of the fabric along the shoulder, bust and waistline created a fun texture that added femininity and softness to a traditionally stiff textile. Playing with the Greek goddess theme of her look, Zendaya wore her slicked back hair with an emerald green and silver Bulgari statement necklace. Mariacarla Boscono in Jean Paul Gaultier Italian model and actress Mariacarla Boscono arrived at the premiere of Madres Paralelas in a daring burgundy dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. An asymmetric shoulder strap, richly detailed with clever fabric pleats, created a floral pattern that falls into a symmetrical double-leg side slit. The Gaultiers texturing took on an almost poetic quality, giving the dress a life and pattern of its own. An extra layer of dimensionality was added by the fact that the piece was designed with multiple subtle shades of burgundy. Paired with Cartier diamond and emerald jewelry and purebred beef tights, Boscono has maintained her reputation as a legendary model. Milena Smit in Balmain For the premiere of her film Madres Paralelas, actress Milena Smit has imposed herself in a black and white Balmain dress inspired by a look from the spring / summer 2020 collection of fashion houses. Designed by Olivier Rousteing, the Smits dress featured a bold, singular cutout on the neckline that takes a tight bend to create an angle that spans the entire length of the piece. Balmain’s artistry was evident in the construction of this dress, as it appeared to be made of two pieces, a white sleeve that hugs the shoulders, and a shimmering black sleeveless dress. The back revealed that the dress was a single component, the black fabric a panel neatly attached to a white dress with sculpted shoulders. Smit wore this illusory figure with a sleek updo, complementing her glamorous appearance. Cynthia Erivo in Tory Burch For the opening day of the Venice Film Festival, English actress and singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo wore a theatrical-style dress from the Tory Burch Resort 2022 collection. The floor-length white dress was adorned with a pattern repeating graphic of women and swans. This piece was a stunning demonstration of the heritage of American designer Tory Burchs, whose more commercial lines often eclipse her beautiful high-end pieces such as the Erivos dress. The vibrant blue color of the pictorial print of the dress was paralleled with the actress’ headband, which she also wore with a noticeable nose ring, giving this dress a high flair. Kate Hudson in Valentino Actress Kate Hudson graced the red carpet premiere of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon wearing an ethereal red tulle and lace gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Layers of tulle translucent red gave the dress an ethereal airlessness, making Hudson feel like she could fly away at any moment. Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli strategically placed panels of opaque Chantilly lace across the actress’ neck, chest and sleeves, allowing for consistency between the sheer top half of the dress and her layered skirt. Wearing his long blonde hair loose, Hudson effortlessly shone in the spotlight. Contact Michelle San Andres at [email protected].

