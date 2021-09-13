



Actor Barry Bostwick to host special screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall in October Posted Through Jeff drizzles over Mon, Sep 13, 2021 To 2:57 p.m. Click to enlarge





Courtesy of EJ Thomas Hall

Actor Barry Bostwick. Actor Barry Bostwick, who plays Brad Majors in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will be on hand for a special 45th anniversary screening of the cult classic which will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at Akron University’s EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall. The event will include a screening of the original unedited film with live shadow projection and audience participation. Bostwick will serve as the MC for the screening as well as for an audience participation costume competition. The exhibits will feature various artifacts, including an actual costume from the movie. Bostwick will also be hosting a VIP meetup with a photography and autograph opportunity. Tickets for the Barry Bostwick screening and VIP meet are on sale now. Tags: Barry Bostwick, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, EJ Thomas Hall, Image

We invite readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that appeared on Cleveland scene, and should include the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be taken into account. Authors of letters selected for publication will be notified by email. Letters can be changed and shortened for space. Email us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clevescene.com/scene-and-heard/archives/2021/09/13/actor-barry-bostwick-to-host-special-rocky-horror-picture-screening-at-ej-thomas-performing-arts-hall-in-october The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos