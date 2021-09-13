What you’ll find in Southern California pumpkin patches – daily bulletin

Southern California may not have a lot of fall color, but it will be on display in the pumpkin patches that will open up across the region in the coming weeks.

Bright orange pumpkins, hay bales, corn stalks and sunflowers await visitors in many plots, as do carnival rides and games, children’s zoos, food and entertainment.

Most pumpkin patches have free entry, but most charge extra for attractions, often with ticketing systems or wristbands.

They often charge pumpkins by the pound.

Miguel Vasquez installs artificial turf in front of an inflatable house at Frostys Forest Pumpkin Patch in Chino on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 (File photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Miguel Vasquez wears a roll of artificial grass which will be installed at Frostys Forest Pumpkin Patch in Chino on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 (File photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Kaylin Moran, 5, from West Covina, picks a pumpkin at the 27th Annual Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Festival, Thursday, October 10, 2019 (File photo by Cindy Yamanaka, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

The pumpkins are ripe and ready to pick at The Pumpkin Patch at Live Oak Canyon in Yucaipa on Thursday, September 17, 2020 (File photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Visitors pick pumpkins at Tanaka Farms pumpkin patch in Irvine in 2020 (File photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Four-year-old Liam Redanz tries to pick up a big pumpkin patch from Tanaka Farms in Irvine in 2020. (File photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Hundreds of pumpkins await the right owner at the Irvine Park Railroad pumpkin patch in Orange. (File photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Some pumpkin plots were open last year during the coronavirus pandemic, but with reduced hours or fewer attractions. Many patches have more to offer this year, but their plans could change if state or local governments change their pandemic policies. Check with the venue before your visit.

Here are some of this year’s pumpkin patch in Southern California.

Los Angeles County

Daddy’s Pumpkin Patch: October 1-31. Return to Long Beach with a petting zoo, pony rides, and fair food afterward skip 2020. 6701 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach. paspumpkinpatch.com

Toluca Lake Pumpkin Patch: October 1-31. Children’s zoo and haunted maze. $ 10 for admission to both. 10601 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood. 818-505-8039.

Cal Poly Pumpkin Festival: 2-31 October. Pumpkin patch with photo stops, hay walks, goat petting, corn maze, food fair and shows. Tickets only available online. $ 5, $ 4 for children 3 to 12 years old. AGRIscapes Center, Cal Poly Pomona, 4102 S. University Drive, Pomona. cpp.edu/~pumpkinfestival

Bakery farms: The pumpkin opens its doors in early October. There will be a corn maze, which the farm skipped in 2020, which should be ready by mid-October. Other attractions will depend on Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 regulations, according to the farm’s website. 15200 Rinaldi St., Los Angeles. fornerisfarms.com

La Verne Heritage Foundation: October 8-30. Pumpkin patch, tractor-drawn rides, educational farm. Heritage Park, 5001 Via De Mansions, La Verne. Laverneheritage.org

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch: October 7-31. Pumpkin and tipi villages, bouncy houses, petting zoo, face painting. Entrance $ 5, additional fees for activities. 10100 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City. 310-276-9827, mrbonespumpkinpatch.com

Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch: October 8-31. Pumpkin bounce house, train and pony rides, petting zoo. No entrance fees, but fees for activities. 3443 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. shawnspumpkinpatch.com

Sculpted in the gardens of Descanso: October 11-31. This botanical garden’s Halloween pumpkin festival is become an event again after dark after a year of interruption. It was replaced with a daytime event in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Guests will walk amid various art installations, including a Da de Los Muertos stage. There will be spooky sound effects and a big inflatable moon will shine above it. $ 25 $ 28 for members, $ 32 to $ 5 for non-members. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Caada Flintridge. 818-949-4200, descansogardens.org

Orange County

Choice of Patch Pumpkins: Opening on September 17th. Giant slides and inflatable structures. Entrance is free, but the activities are chargeable. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. abctreefarms.net

Irvine Park Railway: 18 Sep-Oct 31. Hay maze, haunted house, photo racks. Other activities, such as train rides and a bounce house, cost $ 6 each. Weighing of the large pumpkin, September 25. Free entry, but activity tickets cost $ 6. Irvine Regional Park, 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange. 714-997-3968, irvineparkrailroad.com

Tanaka Farms: 18 Sep-Oct 31. Pumpkin picking, alpacas and other animals. Admission is $ 6. Some activities are extra, including a pumpkin cannon which is free to watch but $ 5 to detonate. 5380 University Drive, Irvine. 949-653-2100, tanakafarms.com

Zoomars at River Street Ranch: Sep 27-Oct 31. Educational farm with goats, sheep and guinea pigs, pony, train and mini-tractor rides. Admission is $ 15, $ 12 for children 12 and under, 31791 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano. 949-831-6550, riverstreetranch.com

Pumpkin : October 1-31. Carnival rides, games, mini-farm, general store. Two locations, Anaheim Town Square, 2180 E. Lincoln Anaheim, and Laguna Hills Mall, 24203 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills. citrouilleville.com

Riverside County

Hunter’s Pumpkin Patch: Slides and inflatable structures, rides, mini-farm, live entertainment. Free entry, but fees for rides and activities. 18 Sep-Oct 30. 12125 Day St., Moreno Valley. 951-440-2027

Peltzer Pumpkin Farm: 25 Sep-Oct 31. Children’s zoo, games, mining, face painting rides. Pumpkin paint for $ 20 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Admission $ 2, extra for attractions. 39925 Calle Contento, Temecula. peltzerfarms.com

The pumpkin factory: From October 1 to 31, rides, inflatable houses, paintball target shooting, petting zoo. Free entry Monday to Thursday, $ 5 Friday to Sunday. 1545 Circle City Drive, Corona. thepumpkinfactory.com

Big Horse Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: 2-31 October. Giant Maze at Big Horse Feed and Mercantile. There will be pumpkins this year but no Harvest Festival, which usually includes rides and attractions. 33320 Temecula Parkway, Temecula. Prices not available at time of publication. 951-389-4621, bighorsecornmaze.com

Choice of Patch Pumpkins: Opening at the beginning of October. Giant slides and inflatable structures. Entrance is free, but the activities are chargeable. 18614 Dexter Ave., Elsinore Lake.abctreefarms.net

San Bernardino County

Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Farm: Sep 24 Oct 24 31. Corn maze, sunflower garden, pumpkin picking, animals, giant rocking horse, rides, carnival attractions, food, shows. Admission varies, from $ 12 to $ 25 for adults, from $ 7 to $ 20 for children. Live Oak Canyon Road at Highway 10, Yucaipa. liveoakcanyon.com

Frosty Forest: October 1-31. Corn maze, sunflower field, paintball target shooting, zoo, bounce houses, carnival games. A spooky new attraction called Dark Harvest will open on September 30 on the property. 14861 Ramona avenue, Chino. frostysforest.com

Greenspot Farms: Opening in October. Rides, farm animals, crafts and hay maze. 10133 Chemin de la Paroisse, Mentone. 909-794-7653, greenspotfarms.com

SkyPark at Santa Claus Village: October 9-31. Weekend activities at this mountain amusement park include a pumpkin patch, cookie and craft decorating, live entertainment, and a Monster Mash light show. Walk in the haunted forest on October 23 and 30. Halloween party on October 29. $ 59 for adults, $ 49 for children. 28950 Highway 18, Skyforest. skyparksantasvillage.com