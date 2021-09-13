Hollywood lawyer to represent Duke of York in US sexual assault case





T The Duke of York has hired a leading lawyer with a long history of working with the rich and famous to represent him in his civil sexual assault case. The Duke recruited Andrew B Brettler to fight allegations by Virginia Giuffre that he sexually assaulted her when she was still a teenager. Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Andrews’ former friend and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, for having sex with the Duke, when she was 17 and a minor in under US law. Andrew vehemently denied all the allegations. < style="display:block;padding-top:75.8566%"/> The Duke of York with his older brother Charles (Peter Nicholls / PA) / AP Archives READ MORE Documents submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York revealed that Mr. Brettler will attend a preliminary hearing involving representatives of Ms. Giuffres scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday. The news comes amid speculation in the media that the Duke’s legal representatives refuse to cooperate with the proceedings. It is believed that the main question to be resolved at the initial hearing will be whether the court is satisfied that Andrew has been notified of the proceedings. Mr. Brettler, who is with the law firm Lavely and Singer, was named one of Hollywood’s Top 100 Lawyers by The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, the firm’s website said. He has portrayed That 70s Show star Danny Masterson, producer and director Bryan Singer and musician Ryan Adams, the Hollywood Reporter said. The lawyer has carved out a successful career defending allegations arising from the #MeToo movement. Ms Giuffre may have to wait until 2024 before appearing in court and being able to repeat her claims in front of a judge, a legal expert has warned. She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could run into millions of dollars. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6571%"/> Presenter Emily Maitlis interviews Andrew during her Newsnight interview (Mark Harrison / BBC) / PA Media David Greene, senior partner at Edwin Coe law firm, said of the final trial: I was surprised if it took place next year and would be surprised if it took place the following year, 2023. This is a very complex issue and I think it will take some time to get to court. The Duke does not face the prospect of an extradition hearing as this only applies to criminal charges and not civil cases. David Boies, who represents Ms Giuffre, accused the royal legal team of blocking calls for information. In court documents filed on Friday, lawyers for Ms Giuffres said there was an initial attempt to serve the papers on the Duke on August 26, when an officer visited Windsor Great Park. They say a Metropolitan Police officer, who was the head of security, said the officer’s agents were unable to accept service of court proceedings or let anyone attempting to serve legal documents to the property. I have no memory of meeting this lady, none whatsoever The officer returned the next day and was told that the court process could be turned over to the police officer at the main entrance and that this case would then be referred to the legal team. Andrew stepped down from public office amid the fallout from his relationship with Epstein. It came after a Newsnight interview in 2019 which saw him attempting to end his relationship with Epstein, who died in prison two years ago, but it ended up being dubbed a car crash. During the show, he denied allegations that he slept with Ms. Giuffre three times, saying: I can absolutely tell you that never happened. I have no recollection of having met this lady, absolutely none. According to the Daily Mail, he was last seen arriving at the Scottish retreat from Queens at Balmoral Castle in August and was allegedly accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah, the Duchess of York. Lawyers for Ms Giuffre have filed a civil action against the Duke, alleging assault and battery through sexual assault and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/virginia-giuffre-york-hollywood-bryan-singer-jeffrey-epstein-b955123.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos