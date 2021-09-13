Fox Entertainment acquires celebrity media TMZ





Fox Entertainment has acquired WarnerMedias TMZ, the tabloid website and television shows operated by Harvey Levin, the company said on Monday. Levin, the lawyer and former television legal correspondent who founded the brand in 2005 with the late director of Warner Bros. TV, Jim Pastore, will remain the editor of TMZ under the new owner. He will report to Rob Wade, President of Fox Entertainments for Alternative and Special Entertainment. No pricing has been disclosed for the TMZ portfolio, which includes the company’s daily syndicated program and its spin-off TMZ Live. The shows will now be part of Fox Television Stations’ syndication division, Fox First Run. The acquisition of TMZ will add to Fox Corporations’ strategy by focusing on programs that command live or same day viewing on traditional television, as audiences increasingly turn to streaming for sitcoms, dramas and scripted movies. Fox Corporations’ assets include Fox News, the country’s most watched cable channel. TMZ and TMZ Live are already broadcast on 18 Fox-owned TV channels. TMZ Sports is broadcast on the Fox Sports FS1 cable network. The company’s digital properties include TMZ.com and the celebrity and culture site TooFab.com. TMZ stands for 30-mile zone, a geographic area of ​​Los Angeles used by union film projects to determine working conditions, per diems, and distances traveled for team members. Levins TMZ is known for his aggressive pursuit of celebrity information, and his impromptu interviews with stars outside restaurants or airport terminals have become familiar images in the media landscape. TMZ has dominated the Hollywood news cycle by shattering stories such as Mel Gibsons’ anti-Semitic rant in 2006, the angry and abusive voicemail Alec Baldwin left in 2007 for his 11-year-old daughter and the audio tape from 2009 of Christian Bales’ crass tirade on the Terminator Salvation Film Set. TMZ is also appealing to the Los Angeles emergency services community, helping the outfit to be the first to report major celebrity deaths. His scoops include the deaths of pop legend Michael Jackson and retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. The unique and powerful brand Harvey created in TMZ forever changed the entertainment industry and was thrilled to welcome them to Fox, said Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation. In a statement, Levin said his operation under Fox Entertainment opens up a world of opportunities for TMZ to grow our current platforms and grow in every way! TMZ has already produced several specials for Fox, including Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis, Tiger King: What Really Went Down and UFOs: The Pentagon Proof.

