Yoda voice actor Tom Kane retires after stroke affects his voice

Like many voice actors, you might not know what Tom Kane looks like, but Star Wars fans will likely know his voice. During his three decades of work, he gave voice to Yoda, Admiral Ackbar, Qui-Gon Jinn, C-3PO, Magneto, Professor Utonium and Darwin, the chimpanzee of Wild thorns. Yoda is easily his most reprinted role, so if you’ve ever played a Star Wars video game, from The Clone Wars to The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have heard it. Unfortunately, following a severe stroke in late 2020, Tom Kane was “forced into early retirement” at the age of 59, according to his daughter, Sam, who posted a statement on Facebook. “The damage to his center of speech is just too severe. He can’t read or pronounce the words he wants well, which is sort of required for the dubbing. He has what’s called apraxia, which means he has trouble switching easily from one sound, syllable, or word to another. Groping movements such as with his jaw, lips or tongue to effect the correct movement of speech sounds are impaired. Basically he knows exactly what he means, he knows exactly what’s going on, but the words are trapped in his head, and when they come out it’s usually too hard to understand. He has a handful of words that he says perfectly, but just a handful. It now relies on all forms of non-verbal communication. Thank goodness he’s an actor and good at charades! “ Kane’s vocal work also goes far beyond the Star Wars universe. Maybe you played Grim Fandango, The curse of the monkey island, or Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, or LEGO Indiana Jones, where he himself played the whip-cracking archaeologist. He also played Gandalf and Dumbledore in LEGO Dimensions, which confirms our theory that this is the same old wizard. Fun Fact: Kane is also the voice of the Walt Disney World monorail, so if you don’t currently own one of the many games, TV shows, and movies he has lent his voice to, you can still go to Disney World to enjoy. its suave tones. “I have so much more to say about this, such as the number of people who miss to have conversations with him,” his daughter said in the statement, “especially his children and his wife, one of the comedians. most talented voice actor to ever lose his voice and his career. “ We wish Tom Kane and his family the best of health and happiness. Which of Tom Kane’s many roles will you remember him the most? Let us know in the comments below.

