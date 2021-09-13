Succession season 3 has a release date: all you need to know about HBO’s family feud





Prepare for more deliciously unfair family feuds as Succession Season 3 descends to a helipad near you on October 17. HBO’s razor-sharp drama once again pits members of the Roy Dynasty against each other in their never-ending battle with the acid tongue, but will New Faces Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody help or hinder the family? who likes to hate? Will Logan one day be overthrown? Roman and Gerri are they going to get serious? And will Kendall give us another worthy cringerap? Succession season 3 will see nervous heir Kendall Roy escalate his battle against the seemingly indestructible patriarch Logan Roy for control of the family media empire. Filming for the new series took place in New York and Italy in 2020 after delays and restrictions due to the pandemic so Season 3 could meet an October release date on HBO and the streaming service. . Let the stabbing begin! Succession Season 3 release date Succession returns on October 17. Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm also return for new series the same month. Succession has already aired on HBO on Sundays, and you can expect to watch new episodes online at HBO Max streaming service. Succession Season 3 Trailer In July, HBO released a trailer giving a preview of the Roy family’s next step. The new season escalates the conflict as Kendall pulls out a next level betrayal from her father. “He’s our father, but he was going to send me to jail.” “Sounds like it’s dramatic, Tom…” “Are you part of that family or not? »« Wow, Nelly! “ Succession season 3 plot Spoiler alert: At the end of Season 2, Kendall revealed to the world that Logan was aware of Waystar RoyCo’s multiple misdeeds. In the Season 3 trailer, Logan pounces on his treacherous son as the battle between them escalates. Shiv is caught between the two, while Tom and cousin Greg train themselves. Succession Season 3 Cast Brian Cox once again dominates the series as Patriarch Logan Roy. His potential successors include his intriguing offspring: Jeremy Strong returns as Kendall, with Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as the mischievous Roman, and Alan Ruck as the distraught Connor. Nicholas Braun, recently seen in Zola, plays comedic cousin Greg and Matthew Macfadyen is Shiv’s stupid husband, Tom. Behind them all, Hiam Abbass plays Marcia, Logan’s ever-vigilant wife. They will be joined by Alexander Skarsgard of True Blood and Big little lies as CEO of tech, which sounds like a recipe for a face-to-face between new tech and Waystar’s old-fashioned media monolith. Oscar winner Adrien Brody of The Pianist and Peaky Blinders is also entering the board battle as a billionaire investor. There are no signs of recurring old stars like Holly Hunter and Danny Huston, but there are several new faces. They understand Sanaa Lathan of Love & Basketball, Family Guy and Nappily Ever After as a well-connected lawyer. Tony Award nominated actor Linda Émond plays a White House aide, while the singer Jihae plays a public relations consultant. Hope Davis will play Sandi Furness, daughter of Sandy Furness, the eternal rival of Logan Roy.Ella Rumpffrom the 2016 Raw horror film, as did the actor, director and podcasterDasha Nekrasova. Upcoming movies in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

