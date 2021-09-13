Heavy rains don’t dampen Morissette’s Jagged celebration at DTE – The Oakland Press





Garbage’s “Only Happy When it Rains” turned out appropriate on Sunday night, September 12 at the DTE Energy Music Theater or, as headliner Alanis Morissette might say, ironic. The rain was as much the story as the music when a severe thunderstorm warning delayed Morissette’s arrival on stage by nearly 70 minutes while a near-full crowd was invited to take shelter in their homes. cars. The rains, along with thunder and lightning, arrived, but didn’t chill the spirits as fans cheered on a raccoon crossing a lodge walkway, sang “Wonderwall” from Oasis and even performed The Wave while waiting to see if the show will continue. And once that was done, Morissette was able to recover the thunder from the sky, celebrating the 25th anniversary (delayed one year due to the pandemic) of “Jagged Little Pill,” the Grammy Award-winning 16 times platinum album that has also served as the basis for the 2018 musical which won two Drama Desk Awards and is shortlisted for 15 Tonys. More importantly, Morissette’s truncated 75-minute performance roughly 15 minutes shorter than expected show was a testament to the album’s continued relevance. Although conceived and published in an era before hashtags, let alone a #MeToo movement, it remains a fierce doctrine of empowerment that, sadly, has not lost an ounce of resonance in the past quarter century. Morissette, in fact, recently admitted to being raped as a teenager by executives in the entertainment industry, although she also spoke out against a revealing HBO documentary “Jagged.” Morissette and her five-piece band didn’t have much time to talk about it on Sunday, although she pushed the show back almost 10 minutes after the DTE curfew at 11 p.m. someone fined $ 1,000 a minute. The cast took all the fuss out, sprinting through 10 songs of “Jagged Little Pill” with dizzying precision and leaving the lyrics and a curated series of videos featuring invaluable footage from Morissette’s career as a teenage pop star in her native Canada and scenes from the album’s huge impact on pop culture delivers the message. She was a formidable voice throughout, powerful enough to soar above the fierce instrumental attack even when Morissette held the microphone at stomach level. The hits from the album “All I Really Want”, “Hand in My Pocket”, “Head Over Feet”, “Ironic”, “You Learn” and a flamboyant “You Oughta Know” were the calling cards of the night , but it was nice to be reintroduced in less famous tracks such as “Right Through You”, “Not the Doctor” and a breathtaking show “Mary Jane”, with its extended notes and breathtaking vocalizations . And while “Jagged” was the reason for the reunion, Morissette gave a few nods to the rest of her career, accompanying last year’s “Ablaze” with video footage of her three children and ending the night with a catharsis. vibey from “Uninvited” and “Thank you.” Garbage also celebrating a delayed 25th anniversary for his 1995 debut album was also well received during his hour-long opening set, which faced its own challenge. Co-founder and drummer Butch Vig was called out by what singer Shirley Manson called “personal reasons,” but she and her classmates Duke Erikson and Steve Marker persevered, with longtime cohort Matt Walker replacing Vig. On stage, Garbage’s electro-flavored rock has long since acquired a different power than its recordings and that held true on Sunday as the quintet propelled its own ’90s hits such as “Stupid Girl”, “Push It” , “I Think I’m Paranoid” and a more organic arrangement of “Special”, while “Wicked Ways” morphed into an excerpt from Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”. Manson noted that Morissette was seen as a friendly “competition” when the bands toured together in the 90s, hailing “Jagged Little Pill” as an “incredibly important record,” even though she had not realized its impact at the time. ‘era. Ironically, the band had to rush to “Only Happy When It Rains due to time constraints, much to Manson’s chagrin, but an important point was made that Garbage’s music deserves its own level of significant impact at the alongside the historic impact of “Jagged”.

