Hollywood Power Lawyers to Form New Firm





A group of elite entertainment lawyers are leaving their respective companies to form a new firm, with a view to an opening date in 2022. The anonymous company will be headed by attorneys Matthew Johnson, PJ Shapiro and Gregory Slewett of Ziffren Brittenham LLP, and Tara Kole of Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman. They have represented the best creators of the show business in film and television and have decades of combined experience. All four appeared on Variety power lists celebrating major originators and legal impact in entertainment. The status of the respective clients was not immediately clear as details are expected as the new year approaches. “We have had the privilege and pleasure of working alongside this brilliant team over the past two decades. We consider every member of the cabinet to be not only respected colleagues, but also dear friends. We look forward to enjoying these long-standing friendships and professional collaborations for years to come, ”Johnson, Shapiro and Slewett said in a joint statement. Sam Fischer, partner at Ziffren Brittenham, said the firm was “incredibly proud of the practice Matt and PJ have built over the past two decades. Along with Greg, they have truly become some of the most respected talent advocates in the industry. They are dear friends and we look forward to many years of friendship, collaboration and association with them. Kole added that she has been “very lucky to call Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman my home for the past 16 years. It has been a real privilege to work alongside such brilliant and talented lawyers, d “Learn from them and work with them in a true partnership. I look forward to continuing our collaborations and I am very grateful for their friendship and support.” A spokesperson for Gang Tire said the company “really enjoyed working with Tara. We are very proud of the lawyer she has become and of the work we have accomplished together. We wish him the best in his new business.

