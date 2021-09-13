ITV actor Stephen who dated actress Sherlock for four years





ITVs Stephen returns to television screens today with his third installment in the series. The episode will see two men stand trial for Stephen’s murder as the defense and prosecution argue over the integrity of forensic evidence. The drama follows the events of 2006, thirteen years after Stephens’ death on the evening of April 22, 1993. READ MORE: Who Was Stephen Lawrence & Where Was He Murdered? According to the official synopsis, the drama tells the story of Doreen and Neville Lawrence’s “continuing struggle for justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll working closely with the Lawrences sets up an investigation which ultimately over 18 years after his death secures the convictions of two gang members who committed Stephen’s murder “. There are many familiar faces playing key roles in the ITV drama, including Hugh Quarshie, who plays Stephens ‘father, Neville Lawrence, and Sharlene Whyte, who plays Stephens’ mother, Doreen Lawrence. Jonjo ONeill, an actor from Northern Ireland, also stars in the series, playing DI Shaun Keep. The actor is known for his roles in various other well-known soap operas and TV series including Town of Holby , The law project and, more recently, The Queen’s Gambit . The actor was previously in a relationship with Amanda Abbington, who appeared in the BBC series Sherlock . The couple reportedly moved into their Hertfordshire home together in March last year when the country was quarantined. However, in January of this year, The mirror reported that the couple broke up after their four-year romance. Amanda Abbington was previously in a relationship with Martin Freeman, with whom she has two children. The couple were married for six years before separating in 2016.





Amanda has previously spoken of her grief after her split with Martin. “I thought Martin was the love of my life. This was not to happen to us,” she said. Red magazine in 2018. “I would wake up every morning with a sudden lurch. “Why am I feeling sick? I wondered, in the darkness of the room I no longer shared with my partner. “And then, a fraction of a second later, I remembered what had happened. ‘Oh’, I thought, as the tears started to fall. ‘That’s why’.” Martin Freeman’s most notable roles include Tim Canterbury in Office as well as Dr John Watson in Sherlock . Most recently, the award-winning actor played Graham in BBC’s Talking heads . Do you want the latest celebrity and TV gossip?

