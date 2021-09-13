California recall: where to vote in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, CA A recall election for governor could overturn Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first term this week. Ballots have already arrived in mailboxes across the state, but Californians will have the opportunity to vote in person on Tuesday.

There were 5.67 million people registered to vote in Los Angeles as of Aug. 30, according to the California Secretary of State’s office. The ballots include 46 candidates vying for Newsom’s post, including 24 Republicans, nine Democrats and 13 others. But voters should know that former GOP Rep Doug Ose withdrew his gubernatorial candidacy last week after a heart attack.

The state’s Republican Party decided last month not to back a candidate, but Tory talk show host Larry Elder has become the party’s frontrunner, leading the polls for months. In a recent poll of UC Berkeley, Elder was clearly the first choice for those planning to vote for a recall candidate in the election, with a 28% lead over the next closest candidate.

Democrats have backed Newsom throughout the intensified recall efforts. On Monday, the governor was due to join President Joe Biden in Long Beach for a final rally against what they called a Republican recall effort.

On the ballot, voters will be asked two things: first, if Newsom should be recalled, and second, who should replace him if he is recalled. If more than 50 percent of voters vote to recall Newsom, the replacement candidate with the largest share of the vote will win the governor’s seat. Democrats beg voters to leave question two where voters can select a blank replacement candidate in the middle of a trial and claims that California’s recall process is flawed. Read more about it here.

Voting boxes Every registered voter in California received a recall ballot this month, and there are many ballot boxes throughout the county to drop them off.

Here are some drop boxes near you: West Hollywood Library, 625 North San Vicente Boulevard

West Hollywood, California 90069 Get directions

West Hollywood, California 90069 Get directions West Hollywood City Hall, 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, California 90069 Get directions

West Hollywood, California 90069 Get directions Plummer Park Community Center, 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, California 90046 Get directions Click here to find more drop boxes across California. Voting places Hollywood residents can vote on Election Day or choose to vote in person earlier. In-person polling stations will offer same-day voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance for those in need. Polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations near Hollywood. Hollywood Recreation Center, 1122 Cole Ave, Los Angeles CA 90038 Hours: September 4 – September 13: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. September 14: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Estimated wait: 15 min or less. Additional information: Gymnasium

Plummer Park Community Center, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood CA 90046 Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. September 14: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Estimated wait: 15 minutes or less. Additional information: party room

Charles Kim Elementary School, 225 S Oxford Ave, Los Angeles CA 90004 Hours: September 11 – September 13: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. September 14: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Estimated wait: 15 minutes or less. Additional information: multipurpose room Click here to find other polling stations across California. Ready to vote? Remember that the state allows you to subscribe to track your ballot throughout the process. Do you have any questions? Learn more about the recall election at county site or by calling 510-272-6973. What is a reminder? California has held recall elections as part of its political system since 1911. The process allows the public to attempt to remove an elected official from office before the end of their term. Before a recall election can be called, a certain number of voters must sign a recall petition within a specified time frame.

The state has already tried 54 times to recall the governors of California. Only one governor has been recalled in California history: Gray Davis in 2003.

Newsom has pushed back efforts to topple him, describing the campaign as a campaign backed by extremists, supporters of former President Donald Trump and those against coronavirus vaccines. “This is and forgive me a Republican-backed recall where the main supporter of the recall effort wants to microchip immigrants,” Newsom said. “These people don’t believe in science, let alone climate science, and they don’t believe in the science behind this pandemic. There is a lot at stake for Californians in this race.” Learn more about the recall election for governor:

