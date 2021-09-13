Art Metrano, actor and comedian once shot down by accident, dies at 84

Art Metrano, a comedian and actor who has appeared in more than 120 TV shows and films, including Police Academy films, before a fall from a ladder seriously injured him, an ordeal he turned into a one-man show he performed across the country, died Sept. 8 at his home in Aventura, Florida. He was 84 years old.

His son Harry has confirmed his death. The cause was not given.

Mr. Metrono first attracted attention with an act of spoof magic. Presented as the Amazing Metrono or with an equally grandiose name, it would go out and perform a series of tricks that weren’t really tricks. He presented each hand to the audience, index finger raised, then clapped his hands behind his back and presented them again now, two fingers of one hand would be up, neither of the other.

The schtick earned him appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and other shows in the early 1970s. By this time he was also building an acting career, having landed small roles on Mannix, Bewitched and other series in the late 1960s; that run continued into the ’70s with Barney Miller, Movin On, Starsky and Hutch and dozens of other shows.