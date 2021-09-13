Jessica Chastain shatters Hollywood delusions, one role at a time

Ten years ago, in interviews to promote his role as a CIA agent in Catherine bigelowOscar-winning thriller Zero Dark Thirty, Jessica chastain has been asked by reporter after reporter what it was like to play a male character.

I understand a lot when people say that the characters I play are not female. And that drives me so crazy, recalls the Juilliard-trained actress, who received her second Oscar nomination for performance.

Chastain was never the type to sit down and smile, so she challenged her interviewers: So masculine, to you, means a character who is interested in his career and who is not interested in a love life?

Shaking her head in a Zoom window one recent weekend, Chastain recalls that this was the crucial moment when she realized, we really have to look at how women are seen and valued.

Since that press tour, Chastain has deliberated on every project she signs on, every character she plays and, in fact, every message she projects on movie screens around the world.

Everything I do, I love, How do I get a conversation going? Chastain said in an interview about two of those projects: the HBO limited series Scenes from a wedding and Searchlight Pictures to come biopic Tammy Faye’s eyes, including the first two in September.

I see cinema as a political act in terms of how I create a conversation about gender and about women. I know what it’s like to grow up as a woman and live in this world as a woman and what the media are saying. And if we continue to feed the little girls of this fairy tale of happiness forever, and one day your prince will come and save you from the world and take care of you for the rest of your life, that’s a bunch of bulls . The reality is, yes, one day you might meet someone wonderful, but be your own prince. Go save yourself.

Chastain’s response to these fairytale illusions may be Scenes from a wedding, Hagai LeviAdaptation of the Swedish series Ingmar Bergman with permutation of gender roles. In the American HBO reboot, Chastain plays a successful career woman named Mira who realizes she is in an unsatisfying marriage with Oscar isaacAcademic Jonathanand does something about it, telling Jonathan that she is temporarily leaving their young family.

Usually when a woman does something like that in the media and storytelling, she gets severely punished and that’s it, Chastain points out. But with Scenes from a weddingYou see Mira going through something dark, but then she walks through the darkness and you realize, in the end, that she made the right decision for herself.

The episodes are a kind of two-person dramatic ballet, with Chastain and Isaac playing the complicated, heart-wrenching fits between the phases of their messy relationship moments in their marriage and their dynamics not neat enough to focus on a regular movie, including the way women sometimes shrink. home so as not to intimidate or threaten their partner.

By Jojo Whilden / HBO.

In college you try to figure it out, okay I have very strong opinions and I am passionate about my job. Will this make my partner feel less adequate or less successful? I mean there was a reason I decided [not to date] actors early enough, because I didn’t want to navigate in there. And there was a reason I decided I wanted a partner who was super confident, says Chastain, referring to her fashion executive husband. Gian Luca Passi from Preposulo. I feel the more successful I am, the more he feels like he is part of it and succeeds on his own.