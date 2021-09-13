Actor Casey Affleck and PETA Protest Use of Monkeys in UMass Research | New





AMHERST, MA (WGGB / WSHM) – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) caused a stir in UMass Amherst on Monday with help from a Hollywood actor. They protested against the university’s use of marmoset monkeys in menopause experiments. Representatives from PETA said they chose September to do the protest well as students re-acclimatized to campus life. They said they wanted these students to know exactly what kind of experiences are going on in this building. Marmosets in that lab undergo numerous invasive surgeries, in captivity, said Katherine Roe, neuroscientist at PETA. Animal rights group PETA held signs, showed videos and gave speeches today to express their anger at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for its use of marmosets in research into menopause symptoms. This is a normal process in humans, but something, according to the protesters, does not occur naturally in small primates. Very, very upsetting. It’s unnecessary, said Sheryl Becker of Western Mass. Animal Rights Advocates. Part of the protest on campus came from Massachusetts-born actor Casey Affleck, a longtime animal rights activist. We love this state. We know this is a great school and will continue to be a great school when it stops torturing and killing these helpless animals, Affleck said. The group wants to see research funds, some of which come from an agency of the federal government, directed elsewhere. People are studying women going through menopause and studying its effects on their brains, Roe added. Western Mass News reached out to UMass Amherst, who defended their use of animal testing and said in part: Animals are used in research when no better option exists. One student disagreed with the message PETA was trying to send on animal testing and with famous spokesperson Affleck, whose previous cases and allegations of sexual harassment came to light during the Me Too movement. I think it’s sorely ironic that an organization that claims to be concerned with the ethical treatment of animals has apparently decided to eliminate humans from this equation, said Erik Plowden, graduate student at UMass. UMass Amherst officials said they had a dedicated website that explains their case for the use of animals in experiments. They said there was also a frequently asked questions section.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westernmassnews.com/news/actor-casey-affleck-peta-protest-use-of-monkeys-in-umass-research/article_7716d2f4-14ad-11ec-858e-4f2573e435b7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos