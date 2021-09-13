West Hollywood to require vaccinations for diners and restaurant workers





On Friday, September 10, West Hollywood announced an emergency order requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces within city limits. The ordinance aims to slow the city’s COVID-19 infection rate and applies to restaurants, bars, gyms, lounges or any other indoor business. The towns of new York and San Francisco took similar action in August. In a online statement, West Hollywood said the new requirement is a response to the high transmission rate of delta variants of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and across the country. California’s overall transmission rate is much lower than either Texas or Florida, but officials are concerned enough to take further action. West Hollywood move comes weeks after Mandatory vaccinations in California or regular testing for health care workers and government employees. West Hollywood’s vaccination verification requirement applies to both customers and employees. October 11 is the deadline for the new rule, although officials recommend implementing it as soon as possible. Here’s how the order will go for restaurants in West Hollywood. All restaurant patrons aged 18 and over must prove that they are fully vaccinated before entering. If not vaccinated, customers can choose to dine out. Companies must determine the vaccination status of workers before November 1 to work indoors. The requirement applies to workers in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters, cannabis consumption lounges and places of entertainment. The following are acceptable forms of proof of vaccination: A vaccination card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which should include the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccine provided and the date the last dose was administered, or similar documentation issued by another foreign government jurisdiction

A photo or a copy of a vaccination record

A photo of an immunization card stored on a phone or electronic device

Proof of vaccination from a health care provider

A COVID-19 vaccine digital record issued by the State of California, or a similar document issued by another state, local or foreign jurisdiction. Or by an approved private company. The order is not a surprise. On July 21, West Hollywood City Council asked the city attorney to review and report on the legal issues surrounding the vaccination warrants. On August 16, the board approved a plan to formalize the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will become official on September 20. The decree also requires city employees, temporary employees, interns, contract staff, volunteers and elected officials or appointed officials who work in city facilities to be vaccinated by November 1 at the latest. Note: Eater LA has contacted officials in West Hollywood to ask if an exemption can be granted for those who test negative within 72 hours, and how restaurants can direct unvaccinated people using indoor toilets, but don’t got no response.

