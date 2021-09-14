Wendy Lechuga – Actress / Voice Over Artist / Performer

Wendy Lechuga is a multi-talented performer with experience in TV, Short Films, Theater, Commercial Voice Over and Animation.

Wendy is thrilled to be back on stage performing with General Mischief Dance Theatre presenting Let’s Go/Vamos, September 18th @ 3pm and September 25th @ 1pm at Plaza de las Americas. Works on the program include the collaboration with Taikoproject entitled “Stroll” with music by the VNote Ensemble, “Circle Road” by resident guest choreographer Karen Gayle, and excerpts from “An Eastern West”, collaboration with the Armenian folk trio YY Sisters.

This year Wendy has expanded her voice acting career, recording for the new animated TV Series Alma織s Way, produced by Fred Rogers Productions for PBS Kids, which will premiere in October. The series, created by Sonia Manzano, showcases different aspects of Latino cultures in each episode and is available to watch in both English and Spanish. The original theme song was written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman.

Recently Wendy played the role of Mrs. Garc穩a in the short film, La Santera, written by Yerania del Orbe and produced by Latina Made Media. It has been included and won awards in multiple film festivals. La Santera was presented at the AMC Theaters in Times Square, Manhattan at Katra Film Series, winning best short film. It織ll is screened at Libelula Dorada International short film festival in the Dominican Republic.

In the commercial realm, Wendy has worked for multiple brands such as Sabritas, MetLife, Spotify, Holiday Inn, TJ Maxx, One Drop, Enfamil, and Shoprite among others. She was part of the massive campaign by the New York Health department encouraging New Yorkers to get health coverage.

About Wendy Lechuga:

Wendy was born and raised in Toluca, Mexico where she received her B.S. in Communications and worked simultaneously in the theater. After graduating she moved to Mexico City and started working for television as well, with the well-known Mexican soap operas, until an unexpected scholarship to study performing arts brought her to NYC in 2010.

Since completing the program she has continued performing as an actress, dancer, and singer for film, television, theater, commercial voice over and animation. To mention a few performances at Delacorte Theater for Shakespeare in the Park with the play The Winter’s Tale by William Shakespeare. With the famous musician and comedian Weird Al Yankovic, acting and dancing for his Mandatory World Tour at the Proctors Theater, in Schenectady, New York.

Connect with Wendy:

Official site: https://wendylechuga.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wendylechuga/