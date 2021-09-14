Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Radhika Madan, Arjun Kapoor, and more …

Deepika, in PDA moment, shares photo of Ranveer’s “early morning look”

Bombay– Actress Deepika Padukone clicked on a photo of her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, which she affectionately called her “morning sight”.

Deepika posted the photo to Instagram, where Ranveer appears to be sleeping with her hoodie covering half of her face.

“My morning sight! @ranveersingh (click emoji) – Yours, Deepika captioned the photo, which currently has 536,000 likes on the photo-sharing site.

This is not the first time that Deepika and Ranveer have engaged with PDA on social media. The powerful couple continue to share beloved photos and comments on their social media.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s sports biography “83”, based on India’s 1983 World Cup victory under captain Kapil Dev.

Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal’s “Shiddat” Comes Digital October 1

Bombay– The trailer for Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal’s upcoming romantic film ‘Shiddat’ was released on Monday. The film will be released digitally on October 1. The film also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Radhika uploaded the trailer for the film to her Instagram account and captioned it, “Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, right now. Shiddat will be released on October 1 on @ disneyplushotstar.

Sunny also uploaded the trailer with a similar caption.

The trailer tells the story of two strangers who meet. While Radhika’s character is engaged to someone else, Sunny’s character is head over heels in love with her. Mohit and Diana get married in the trailer.

The film will be released digitally on October 1 on Disney + Hotstar. The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.

Arjun Kapoor: Working for the long term, not for quick results

Bombay– Actor Arjun Kapoor says he feels encouraged by the appreciation he has received for his physical transformation and added that you need to have long-term planning to stay in shape and not watch the results short. term.

Longest-battling obesity arjun wants to share the wealth of knowledge his trainer and food curator have to offer through his social media so that people benefit.

He said: “It’s really encouraging to see people appreciate the hard work that I do. It’s great to constantly try to improve. I have to give my trainer Drew Neal and Akshat Arora a lot of credit, who took care of my nutritional needs with his inventive dishes, for keeping me on track.

“I’m really lucky to have them to focus on my fitness goals every day. “

The actor said a lot of people have asked him to share how he has transformed so he plans to start social media chat sessions with his trainer, food curator, among others to “discuss how a transformation of which can be achieved without pushing your body close to the edge ”.

He added, “Without doing it in a harmful way that can have adverse effects on the body and health. You need to have long term planning to stay fit and healthy and not look at short term results. “

Mallika Sherawat on Ekta Kapoor-style TV Producer in “Nakaab”

Bombay– Actress Mallika Sherawat who stars as ‘Zohra Mehra’, a prominent and influential TV producer on the web show ‘Nakaab’, says it relates to her character’s persistence. And she also talks about her take on this character compared to TV Tsarina Ekta Kapoor.

Asked about it, Mallika said, “I have immense respect for Ekta and all that she has accomplished in what has always been a male dominated industry. And while a lot of people like to compare, my character Zohra is actually made of a solid fabric, and I can totally relate to her. I started from scratch and worked hard to get to where I am today.

She adds, “All I can say is that it takes a lot of persistence to get by on your own. As a single woman, it was tough, there are some obstacles you might think you could never get over, but eventually you make your way through. Congratulations to all the women who are trying to forge their own path. “

‘Nakaab’ revolves around cop Aditi Amre (Esha Gupta) who is assigned to a high-profile death case of prime-time TV actress Vibha Dutta (Ankita Chakraborty) who was very close to Zohra Mehra (Mallika Sherawat) ). Aditi’s monotonous life is turned upside down when she begins to reveal intricate details about the case. As Aditi embarks on this journey with her eldest child, Pawan Bisht (Gautam Rode), she discovers a part of her own personality that she never knew existed within her.

Soumik Sen director features Esha Gupta, Gautam Rode, Mallika Sherawat and Ankita Chakraborty, and is slated for release on September 15 on MX Player.

Farah Khan criticizes Anil Kapoor for his cooking skills

Bombay– As veteran actor Anil Kapoor dabbles in the kitchen for an upcoming episode of the ‘Star vs Food Season 2’ cooking show, Kapoor’s old friend and filmmaker Farah Khan joked that she didn’t “no expectations” on his cooking skills as he has never cooked “in the past 30 years”.

As the show also involves the star guest’s friends and family members, for Anil Kapoor, Farah and Kapoor’s sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor shared their anecdotes about the actor’s culinary skills.

Farah said: “No expectations from him because I’ve never seen him cook in the 30 years I’ve known him. It’s good because I’m starting from scratch so unless it’s really burnt and inedible everything will be higher than I expected.

Kapoor tried cooking “Slow Roasted Lamb Sliders” and “Gnocchi Pasta” under the guidance of Chef Ganesh, Executive Chef of Silly, Mumbai.

Farah also added, “I don’t like pasta, but this Gnocchi pasta is the best I’ve had.”

Maheep shared, “I have been married for 21 years, I have been dating Sanjay for 5 years, so 26 years in this family. Anil never entered the kitchen… never, so after 26 years, I eat Anil Kapoor’s food.

After the cooking session, the food was served to Farah, Maheep and actor Arbaaz Khan who is also an old friend of Anil Kapoor.

Karan Johar calls Raqesh Bapat “sexist” in “Bigg Boss OTT”

Bombay– The final week on “Bigg Boss OTT” started off with a lot of emotions and eliminations, as Bigg Boss asked contestants to control their emotions while meeting their parents and family members.

So, one can see a lot inside the house – from the eliminated Moose Jattana to Divya Agarwal meeting her real love bond, Varun Sood. But what caught everyone’s attention was when KJo pointed out Raqesh Bapat’s comment on women during the Ticket to Finale task.

When Karan entered the scene, he questioned Raqesh about his game plan and then berated him for making anti-feminist comments about the roommates and called him “sexist”. During the Ticket to Finale task, Raqesh said that “men are stronger than women” and Karan took a stand for all the women in the house and said: “We live in a waking world where you don’t say not things like that “.

He added: “Let me tell you, my dear, if the going gets tough and I hope it never will, Shamita can kick your ass, Neha can kick your ass and Divya can kick your ass. from everyone”. Raqesh disagreed and tried to defend himself by stating that, “I’m thinking about it and my intention was not that, honestly. I live in a house full of women, I know what it is, what strength is and where it comes from ”.

Later Karan asked Moose and she said she told Raqesh “strength doesn’t come from gender”. However, Shamita was seen defending Raqesh as his intentions were not to demean any woman.

During the episode, Karan also said that he didn’t want to avoid the remark as it would make him part of the “cancellation culture” which he is not. He further shared that he found it offensive even when told he was not man enough. (IANS)