Boris Kodjoe Opens Up About Prostate Cancer, Teases New ‘Real Hollywood Husbands’ Season





Actor Boris Kodjoe lends its name to a good cause in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The Brown sugar star has teamed up with Depend and the Prostate Cancer Foundation to fight the stigma surrounding men’s health. As part of the Stand Strong for Mens Health initiative, Kodjoe spoke about how personal loss motivated him to start having the difficult conversations that most men avoid. “It was a very personal decision, as a close friend of mine, who was actually a mentor, suffered from prostate cancer,” Kodjoe told BLACK ENTERPRISE of her new partnership for human health. men. “It was obvious to me, you know, and the initiative, which is called Stand Strong for Men’s Health, is talking to

the taboos we have as men, especially black men, prevent us from talking to each other about these kinds of things. Married to the actress Nicole Ari Parker and father of their two children, Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe and Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe, the Austrian-born model turned actor has enough to live on. But he admits that the average man is too afraid to talk about his health outside of a training routine. “We don’t want others to see us as weak or vulnerable,” Kodjoe admits. “So sometimes we miss out on valuable information that can really help. “ While the facts are alarming, studies by the Prostate Cancer Foundation spectacle that black men are 75% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than twice as likely to die from it. “It affects 1 in 8 men nationwide,” he said. “So there are a lot of people who are affected.” As part of this initiative, for each purchase of selected products, Depend will donate up to $ 350,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. “It helps support initiatives like or, or even tests like Smith’s polygenic risk test, which is designed to detect early-stage disease in black men,” Kodjoe explained. True to his family man brand, Kodjoe is set to return to the screen in the highly anticipated return of Hollywood real husbands. The blockbuster scripted series follows Kevin Hart and his famous male friends, Kodjoe, Nick Cannon, Nelly, and JB Smoove, as they play hyper-real versions of themselves. After a few years on the air, Kodjoe said the Season 6 storyline would definitely make fans laugh. “Kevin is losing his mind to compete with The Rock for who’s doing the most good in the community,” Kodjoe explained. “And so he kind of needs our help and sort of winning this award.” Kodjoe likes to show up for work every day with his co-stars, who make every set feel like a party. “Every time you get on set with these fools it’s just hysteria,” he said. “You know it’s so funny laughing all day. That is, it is like being at your weekly poker game, but every day for six weeks.

