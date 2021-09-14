Star’s thoughts on being Hollywood’s “sex symbol”

Megan Fox regains its power after years of being sexualized by the media.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress attended the with Gala Monday night, wearing a bright red Dundas cutout dress and sleek sporty bangs. Speaking to host Keke Palmer on the red carpet, Fox spoke about the pressures of being seen as a “sex symbol” in Hollywood.

“I’m not afraid to be sexy,” Fox told Palmer. “An intelligent woman who also knows how to turn her beauty into a weapon, there is nothing more dangerous than that. There is nothing more powerful than that.”

Fox then encouraged all women to “come to terms with the fact that as a female deity we have a lot of power.”

“Instead of rejecting him, I’m happy to kiss him and go sexy.”

Met Gala looks like:Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff stuns in futuristic diamond bodysuit on Met Gala debut

“Hollywood is not suitable for women”:Megan Fox shares the ‘pressure’ of being a working mom

Mother of threes burning gaze comes less than 24 hours after she was knocked unconscious in a transparent Mugler dress with crystals on an ornate thong and a nude corset bra at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The outfit apparently channeled Rose McGowan’s famous “nude” dress on the 1999 VMA Awards show.