The best and most scandalous looks – The Hollywood Reporter

The Met Gala, led by VogueAnna Wintour, known as New York’s party of the year, returned on September 13 after being canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic. The evening, which benefits the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, began in the early evening with guests including Keke Palmer, Ilana Glazer and Emma Chamberlain climbing the steps of the museum.

The co-chairs of the evening are Timotheé Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka joining Honorary Chairs Wintour, Ford and Instagram manager Adam Mosseri. In line with the new show from Costume Institute In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, attendees were invited to dress with American independence in mind. The event tip sheet stated that “All participants were required to show full proof of vaccination and a negative rapid PCR test. (Rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted today that she was not on board for these demands, writing, “They want you to get the shot for the Met. If I get the shot, it won’t be for the Met. Met. This will be once I feel I’ve done enough research. ”)

Below, Hollywood journalist take a look at this year’s looks.

Timotheé Chalamet in Rick Owens and Haider Ackermann

The Dune The star wore Converse sneakers with a Haider Ackermann blazer, a Rick Owens top and two vintage Cartier pieces, both from 1928, in platinum and diamonds.

Lazy loaded image

Timothée Chalamet
Arturo Holmes / MG21 / Getty Images

Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang

Lazy loaded image

Amanda Gorman
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Jennifer hudson

Lazy loaded image

Jennifer hudson
John Shearer / WireImage

Lil Nas X

Lazy loaded image

Lil Nas X
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Serena williams

Lazy loaded image

Serena williams
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Naomi Osaka

Lazy loaded image

Naomi Osaka
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Lazy loaded image

Tracee Ellis Ross
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton

Lazy loaded image

Emma Chamberlain
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Lazy loaded image

Cynthia Erivo
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson

Lazy loaded image

Keke Palmer
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Ilana Glazer in Aliette

Lazy loaded image

Ilana Glazer
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Saweetie to Chistian Cowan

Lazy loaded image

Saweetie
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta

The singer wore a personalized Oscar de la Renta with a massive train paired with Cartier pieces, including high jewelry earrings.

Lazy loaded image

Billie Eilish
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Dan Levy in Loewe

The Schitt Creek The star made a powerful statement for LGBTQ equality by wearing a custom outfit that showed two men kissing side by side on a map.

Lazy loaded image

Dan Levy
Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for the Met Museum / Vogue

Barbie ferreira

Lazy loaded image

Barbie ferreira
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Mr. J. Rodriguez

Lazy loaded image

Mr. J. Rodriguez
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

Lazy loaded image

Eiza González
Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Addison rae

Lazy loaded image

Addison rae
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Ella Emhoff in Stella McCartney

Lazy loaded image

Ella Emhoff
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Adam Mosseri from Instagram, to Bode, and Monica Mosseri

Lazy loaded image

Adam Mosseri and Monica Mosseri
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Evan Mock in Thom Browne

Lazy loaded image

Evan laughs
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Madison beer

Lazy loaded image

Madison beer
John Shearer / WireImage

Maisie Williams

The actress wore a gothic look inspired by The matrix and designed by her boyfriend, Reuben Selvey.

Lazy loaded image

Maisie Williams
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Yara Shahidi in Dior

Lazy loaded image

Yara Shahidi
John Shearer / WireImage

Debbie harry

Lazy loaded image

Debbie harry
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Ben platt

Lazy loaded image

Ben platt
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

