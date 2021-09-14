The best and most scandalous looks – The Hollywood Reporter





The Met Gala, led by VogueAnna Wintour, known as New York’s party of the year, returned on September 13 after being canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic. The evening, which benefits the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, began in the early evening with guests including Keke Palmer, Ilana Glazer and Emma Chamberlain climbing the steps of the museum. The co-chairs of the evening are Timotheé Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka joining Honorary Chairs Wintour, Ford and Instagram manager Adam Mosseri. In line with the new show from Costume Institute In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, attendees were invited to dress with American independence in mind. The event tip sheet stated that “All participants were required to show full proof of vaccination and a negative rapid PCR test. (Rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted today that she was not on board for these demands, writing, “They want you to get the shot for the Met. If I get the shot, it won’t be for the Met. Met. This will be once I feel I’ve done enough research. ”) Below, Hollywood journalist take a look at this year’s looks. Timotheé Chalamet in Rick Owens and Haider Ackermann The Dune The star wore Converse sneakers with a Haider Ackermann blazer, a Rick Owens top and two vintage Cartier pieces, both from 1928, in platinum and diamonds. Timothée Chalamet

Arturo Holmes / MG21 / Getty Images Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang Amanda Gorman

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Jennifer hudson Jennifer hudson

John Shearer / WireImage Lil Nas X Lil Nas X

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Serena williams Serena williams

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton Emma Chamberlain

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson Keke Palmer

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Ilana Glazer in Aliette Ilana Glazer

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Saweetie to Chistian Cowan Saweetie

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta The singer wore a personalized Oscar de la Renta with a massive train paired with Cartier pieces, including high jewelry earrings. Billie Eilish

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Dan Levy in Loewe The Schitt Creek The star made a powerful statement for LGBTQ equality by wearing a custom outfit that showed two men kissing side by side on a map. Dan Levy

Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for the Met Museum / Vogue Barbie ferreira Barbie ferreira

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Mr. J. Rodriguez Mr. J. Rodriguez

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Eiza Gonzalez Eiza González

Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue Addison rae Addison rae

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Ella Emhoff in Stella McCartney Ella Emhoff

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Adam Mosseri from Instagram, to Bode, and Monica Mosseri Adam Mosseri and Monica Mosseri

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Evan Mock in Thom Browne Evan laughs

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Madison beer Madison beer

John Shearer / WireImage Maisie Williams The actress wore a gothic look inspired by The matrix and designed by her boyfriend, Reuben Selvey. Maisie Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue Yara Shahidi in Dior Yara Shahidi

John Shearer / WireImage Debbie harry Debbie harry

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Ben platt Ben platt

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

