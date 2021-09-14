Hollywood Tucson? Downtown group tries to attract production companies





TUCSON (KVOA) – A reserve fund of $ 500,000 has been set aside by the Rio Nuevo group, whose goal is to revitalize downtown Tucson, to create an entertainment fund to attract television productions and cinematographic in Tucson. According to a Rio Nuevo board member, a TV series already seems to be coming to town and another network is considering Tucson as a place where they can film a series finale. “By filming here, it brings hotel rooms, it brings millions of dollars into our economy. One of the TV shows we’re talking to has literally booked over 40,000 hotel nights, which is fantastic. for our economy, ”Edmund said. Marquez, member of the board of directors of Rio Nuevo. New Independent Film Arizona (IFA) President Elisa Cota-Francis is a film industry veteran with over 20 years of experience. She says that as streaming services for different networks and platforms have become more popular, the need for content has increased dramatically and Tucson can help meet that need. “Arizona has always been a great place to be because we have hundreds of well-trained people working in the industry,” Cota-Francis said. Rio Nuevo says bringing in big productions would have a huge economic impact. “Their budget is over $ 50 million, and these incentives are being used to bring these great economic impulses here in Tucson,” Marquez said. Tucson’s film industry also brings a full production team to the table, according to IFA, another reason that could influence filmmakers to choose the Old Pueblo. “They have it all here, they do ‘oh my god’ for a low cost, even though I can get movie incentives in another state, the cost of filming would be lower here,” Cota-Francis said. She adds that production has already been in full swing in Arizona since the summer and that these latest incentives could bring more to the state. Details on who might come to Tucson are not yet given, but Rio Nuevo is confident the investment will pay off.

