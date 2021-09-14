Diamondbacks are in Hollywood to help Giants win the division





Diamondbacks are in Hollywood to hurt Dodgers’ chances of division winning After playing in Seattle this weekend, the team is in Los Angeles to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yuck. The Dbacks are on a high note after taking 2/3 of the Seattle Mariners in playoff contention. Now the Diamondbacks are looking to do the same with the Dodgers. They are fighting the Giants (come on Giants!) For the top spot in the West NL. Hopefully the Giants can win the division and end the Doyers’ reign over first place in the NL West. The Dbacks are 47-96. They need to win 5 of their last 19 games to avoid the worst record in team history. They have been eliminated from the playoffs for weeks. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 2.5 games behind the Giants for the top spot in the NL West Division. The Doyer are 91-53. They’re in the first wildcard position, that’s basically all there is. It would take an unforeseen collapse to lose it. Still, the Dbacks can help ensure that the Dodgers’ season comes down to a playoff game in which anything can happen. The team can hopefully take Los Angeles’ deficit down from 2.5 to 3.5 or even 4.5. That would be great. The Serpents are 3-7 in their last ten games, while the Dodgers are 6-4. Come on Dbacks! Monday 09/13/19:10 AZ time, AZ: Zac Gallen LA: Clayton Kershaw The Milkman is here to deliver a victory. Zac has been awesome lately. In his 4 starts since August 21, Zac has a record and stat line of 1-2, 2.19 ERA, 2.88 FIP, 0.187 allowed opponent’s batting average, 17 hits, 7 goals on balls and 27 K in 24.2 innings of work. He worked in the 5th or later in all of them. He appears to be getting back on track after sustaining several injuries throughout the season. He has been able to make all the departures since July 17. He has only faced LA once this season and it was July 30 when he played 6 innings and allowed just 2 runs by walking 1 and striking 8. Overall, he has a 2-9 record, 98.0 innings, 41 steps, 114 K, 4.32 ERA and a FIP of 4.23. Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were successful, each having a .500 batting average against Gallen. Mookie also has a home run. On the other hand, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager and Will Smith combined 54 at-bat to reach 0.148 with just 1 HR and 2 RBIs. What about the Dodgers pitcher? Well, it’s none other than Clayton Kershaw. He is making his first start and first appearance since July 3 after having to heal from a sprained elbow ligaments. He had had his usual great season so far. It will be interesting to see how he fares after such a long layoff. His season stats are 9-7, 106.1 innings, 85 hits, 19 walks, 127 K, 3.39 ERA and 2.98 FIP. He has a long history of playing against the Dbacks. He’s only faced the Dbacks once this year. It was May 19 when he competed 6 heats and allowed 2 races with 1 walk and 8 km. That’s not to say Kershaw doesn’t have weaknesses. One of his weaknesses is Christian Walker who has touched 0.368 during his career. Walker has 4 HR and 7 RBI on him. The rest of the Dbacks combined to reach 0.170 of 100 at bat against Kershaw. Hopefully they can change that tonight.

