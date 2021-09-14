Entertainment
When Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s Parents Graced the Same Magazine Cover | Bollywood
- An old movie magazine cover has surfaced online, and it shows Kareena Kapoor’s parents and Saif Ali Khan’s parents, long before the two stars had anything to do with the movies.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most talked about celebrity couples in Bollywood. Their respective parents were also big stars in their prime. An old magazine cover has surfaced online, and it shows Saif and Kareena’s parents adorning the same magazine cover.
Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, and Kareena’s parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, were established actors in the 1970s. Saif’s late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a famous Indian cricketer.
The old blanket had all four of them together. Sharmila, Babita, and Randhir often feature in social media posts from Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan.
Saif and Kareena got married in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and together they share two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif has two children with Kareena – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Read also: Kareena Kapoor on the separation of parents Randhir and Babitas: when they need to be together, they are always together
Kareena often talks about both the strong women in her life, her mom and her stepmom. Kareena, who recently published a self-help pregnancy book, mentioned in the foreword to the book how, among other things, it was Sharmila who convinced her that she should continue working for her pregnancy. She wrote: “My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do what I wanted, but with confidence. She did a good job in the movies after her marriage and her children and was a true inspiration. My mom is also a strong role model to me, and she and my dad both told me I had to keep going. “
