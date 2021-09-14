It’s the Mumbai of the 90s. The home of Bollywood superstar RK echoes with mysterious and terrifying moans. Enter former models, glamor Akruti Rai and street-savvy Parvati Samant, private detectives with their own detective agency. Can the detective duo solve the case?

Do you know who is it? The voice on the other end was vaguely familiar. I couldn’t place it at the start. Nor the sharpness discomfort that followed immediately after.

Without waiting for my answer, as if I was convinced that I would indeed know who it was, continued the speaker.

Can we meet at, say, four o’clock today? That’s when he came to me, where I had heard that voice. Twice, in fact.

The first a memory dug in the depths of my subconscious to a national beauty pageant, nearly three years ago. But more recently, listening to a radio conversation show featuring big screen superstars. Yes, that voice was certainly familiar.

Bollywood actor and superstar Saurav Roop Kamal was on the other end of the line, demanding that we meet. How could Maybe I refuse?

First of all. You may know my name.

I am Akruti Rai, half of the AkrutiParvati Private Duo of investigators, the central (the media prefer celebrity) detectives in our global business right now. But it’s 1998 I am tell you about the kind of reputation and trust we have at present was not yet established as firmly as it is now. We still found our marks as investigators in India from late 90s. And we were so young.

It was true, our first case to resolve some particularly gruesome murders at the country’s biggest beauty pageant, Miss Glamor Princess 1995, put us in the limelight overnight. It had made our fledgling business amazing dynamic and a rather visible public profile. Add to this my partner Parvati Samants RAW connections (his father was head of the national security agency, his brother quite high on the chain too). And mine once modeling career with the right contacts, no wonder we were therefore distinguished, both for the attention and for the advice.

This first case gave us the necessary credibility to attract a representative sample of clients, including those from the the upper strata of nations who valued discretion and privacy for sense of spectacle. Their business had cemented our reputation over the years in a way that has allowed us to grow in stature and merit, in a relatively short time.

Indeed, we had done well by most standards, procuring the most puzzling and darkest cases of the day. Also, having solved them to the satisfaction of our customers over the three years before that brief phone call from the superstar, we appreciated unwavering confidence in certain circles.

But I was uncomfortable, I had felt it the moment I heard Saurav Well-trained baritone Roop Kamals drags this confidence query, do you know who it is? Such was the level of his blinding glory at the time, it seemed absolutely certain that anyone in India would most certainly recognize their voice in a unannounced phone call. In fact, at the time, his fame rode the crest of such a wave he had split adoring fans wrists and build temples in his name.

Yes indeed, Mr. Kamal, I replied, making sure to keep the mistrust out of my voice. Who would not know Reigning Bollywood Superstar Saurav Roop Kamalor as the rest of the world often says, SRK?

I actually prefer my second name, Roop, he had hung out outside. Do not trust the other, less familiar. The the short name is RK, because Indian mainstream media call me !

Well, RK then, I made him happy, but the uneasiness persisted, despite my playful tone.

So why was I confused when I should have rejoiced that call from such a famous potential client? Our suitcases until then, except our first in the beauty pageant, had been of most discreet, even if the customers concerned had been illustrated. The incredible wave of advertising that followed us initially calmed down after the first few months. In fact, our current reputation has been built on our deductive capabilities, plus that all press attention manifest.

However, RK’s business, if it comes to fruition, promises enormous visibility, never a bad thing for a profession like ours. If this meeting he wanted made him a client, it is would be the first high profile case of its kind in our company together. (Our first beauty pageant case was also high profile, but we weren’t full sleuths back then!)

In fact, our initial case related to him in a weird way. I won’t go into details here, because I wrote about this and I don’t want to give spoils to those who I like to read this and I haven’t looked into it yet.

As I finished this 1995 pageant story (for those who have read it), I wrote how our chance meeting with RK at time has led RKs to call us now, failing to develop further.

I briefly called it our first case, rather than our first high-profile case as detectives, given that the target was not RK at the time.

But now, three years later, it certainly was, and my the current mistrust of RK’s appeal went beyond the strangeness of this past career connects. Now, looking back, this affair seemed disturbing from the very beginning. I have always had a sense for what is apparently irrelevant, call it a sixth sense if you will. Despite the practiced charm, and this naive and non-threatening question, in that very first call, did her voice sound threatening?

Anyway, I went ahead and accepted the 4 p.m. appointment. I was a detective, it was my job. I’ve had treated a number of complicated cases with Parvati so far.

It was a megastar that required a simple audience. Despite from every shadow of doubts and the sting of disturbance that I already feeling how could I refuse?

To know more, pre-order your copy of The Bollywood affair today!