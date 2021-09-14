martyr actor of the Dravidian movement | Chennai News

KR Ramasamy in a movie

Before the star power of MGR and Sivaji Ganesan swept through Tamil cinema, Kumbakonam Ramabadra Ramasamy, affectionately known as KRR, was a prominent actor in theater and film. A close associate of the founder of DMK CN Annadurai and MGR, he was highly regarded by Periyar to be one of the pillars of the Dravidian movement. But 50 years after his death, his family is forgotten by the Dravidian parties, and there is no recognition for him in any public space.

Through his art, KRR supported the DMK in its early days, raising funds through its plays written by Annadurai. When plays like Velaikkaari written by Anna met with stiff opposition and protests, KRR continued to stage the play for several months and carried Annadurai and Dravidar Kazhagam’s message.

Later when the DMK was born, KRR put on plays as a fundraiser and also invested their own money. He raised 25,000 rupees, allowing the party to move into a building in Royapuram as its headquarters. KRR has staged plays in several parts of Tamil Nadu to spread Dravidian ideology and the image of Anna through their plays, in addition to providing much-needed funds to DMK in its early days.

Creative and crowd-pleaser, KKR was originally famous names for Dravidian rulers. For example, Annadurai, who was known as Thozhar Annadurai when his plays were staged, was first hailed as Arignar Anna by KRR in his play posters. It was again KRR who asked MGR to change his name from Ramachander to Ramachandran, and this is how he later became known as MG Ramachandran.

The producers of Parasakthi and Manohara wanted KRR to star in their films. He was offered 1 lakh for Parasakthi. However, he asked them to take Anna’s approval. For some reason, Anna suggested to KRR that the roles be played by Sivaji Ganesan, another actor from the same drama company. KRR lost both roles and Sivaji Ganesan became a celebrity. After several reels were shot with Sivaji Ganesan, the producers were disappointed and wanted to remake the film with KRR, who declined saying it wouldn’t go against Anna’s will.

Born April 14, 1914, KRR was the third child of Ramabadra Chettiar and Kuppammal in Ammasamudram near Kumbakonam. He dropped out of school after Class IV due to lack of interest and began formal music training with Carnatic musician Kumbakonam Rajamanickam Pillai. He joined the Madurai Original Boys Company at the age of seven, to begin performing in plays.

His films like Velaikkari and Gumasthavin Pen became hits and made him a popular face. Annadurai and KRR have broken the trend for mythological plays, with KRR delivering Anna’s powerful and groundbreaking dialogue, Karunanidhi said. Velaikkari and Or Iravu (written over night) were conceptualized by Annadurai with actor KRR in mind. The handsome KRR had emerged as a leading star. Her image was helpful in projecting DMK’s policies and Anna’s vision. Although he played the role of hero in a number of films, he also loved his work with other actors like MGR, Sivaji and Gemini Ganesan.

In many ways, he inspired a long line of actors to enter the political arena. KRR became a member of the Legislative Council on behalf of DMK in 1960. Most prolific on stage, he has appeared in around 25 Tamil-language films. Also a singer, he has lent his voice to many songs in which he has appeared.

Anna considered KRR one of her close associates until the end. Fifteen days before Anna died from cancer in 1969, Kalyani Ramasamy (wife of KRR who had performed in KRR plays) was surprised to find the Chief Minister’s car at their doorstep. Anna said he wanted to see Ramasamy, saying he was worried about the fate of the KRR family. Ramasamy is a party animal who never thought about his future and didn’t take care of his family’s needs. I am worried about his future, said a disturbed and emotional Anna at their residence in Adyar.

KRR was shaken by Anna’s death and never recovered from the shock, falling ill. When KKR’s health deteriorated, the DMK paid for his medical expenses. In an act of fate, in less than two years, KRR, like his guru Anna, suffered from throat cancer and died on August 5, 1971.

Shortly before his death, when Chief Minister Karunanidhi visited him, KRR handed him a letter and asked him to provide financial assistance to lyricist Udumalai Narayana Kavi and organize his own daughter’s wedding. It was MGR who allowed the marriage with the son of NS Krishnan (Kalaivanar).

Kalyani Ramasamy has struggled to raise her children. They had land in Kodambakkam, which she thought to sell. At that time, DMK Minister K Rajaram met her and told her that he would get a good price for the land and that it would be developed as a KRR colony. Six months later, she found out that houses had been built there and that they were called Rajaram Settlement. She met the then chief minister, Karunanidhi, and demanded the return of the land documents if she did not get her money. But only got Rs1 lakh for the main property of 13 and a half plots from the housing council.

When AIADMK came to power in 1977, MGR invited her to be a member of the general council and also appointed her president of the poultry development society. MGR publicly acknowledged the role KRR played in the development of the Dravidian movement and the help it gave Anna and the DMK in its early days.

KRR died a martyr to the Dravidian cause, a man who sacrificed his career and funds for the DMK. The least the current government can do is rename the Rajaram settlement in Kodambakkam to the KRR settlement.

