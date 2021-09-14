TMZ sold to Fox Entertainment | Business





TMZ will now be part of Fox Entertainment, the companies said on Monday. The information and entertainment brand, best known for the latest news on gossip and celebrity deaths, was previously owned by WarnerMedia, which also owns CNN. But WarnerMedia’s parent company AT&T has divested assets to help pay off debt and pave the way for 5G investments. The telecommunications giant sold the Crunchyroll anime brand to Sony and its DirectTV TV service at TPG Capital. WarnerMedia is also should be derived and combined with Discovery. Harvey Levin, the managing editor of TMZ who co-founded the company in 2005, will remain on board and report to the management of Fox. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement, “The unique and powerful brand Harvey has created in TMZ has changed the entertainment industry forever and we are delighted to welcome them to FOX.” Fox will operate all of TMZ’s channels, including its programs, TMZ and TMZ LIVE, which are already broadcast on 18 affiliate networks owned by Fox TV stations, the statement said. “When I see a celebrity story that’s shocking, fun and addicting at the same time, I know it’s TMZ,” Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “Whether through broadcast or digital, TMZ has brought its brand-defining energy and sense of urgency to fans around the world.” Information first reported last month, WarnerMedia was in talks to sell TMZ to Fox. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Stacker has compiled the best country song of the year you graduated from high school based on data from Billboards Hot Country Songscharts. Click for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-daily.com/news/business/tmz-sold-to-fox-entertainment/article_ccee1bd1-a5b1-50d8-810f-426b140531c0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

