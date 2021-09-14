Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone join the list of celebrities who bought land in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The couple were spotted at the local registrar’s office on Monday, September 13.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buy land in Alibaug

According to a daily, the couple visited Alibaug on Monday and soon many fans gathered outside the office after learning that the actors were in Alibaug. The couple bought land in the coastal hamlet which houses two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove.

According to reports, Padukone bought a serviced apartment in Bengaluru last month which is under construction.

Meanwhile, on the labor front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will star in Kabir Khan. 83, and the actress will make an appearance in Singh’s Circus.

