Representation counts in Shang-Chi – The Minnesota Daily

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, similar to Black Panther, shows why portrayal matters, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is only beginning to tell stories of race, culture, and identity.

Yes, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a Marvel movie on its surface, but its uniqueness and depth lies in the fact that it looks like an international movie, separating it from other Marvel films in the Cinematic Universe. .

Shang-Chi isn’t the first Asian-American hero as such belongs to Wong in Doctor Strange, but he’s the first Asian-American lead role in a Marvel movie. Actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi in the film, noted in an interview with IMDB that representation is important within the Marvel franchise, which is dominated by white superheroes. After all, the superhero genre has always been a white power fantasy, as Marvel has always pursued films focused on whiteness.

Mandarin Chinese is the first language spoken in the film and is present in much of the dialogue throughout the film, making it clear that director Destin Daniel Cretton wanted to emphasize the importance of languages ​​other than English. .

Following Black Panther and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings became the third Marvel film to have actors of color leading the film, while also creating a story that is thematically culturally appropriate.

This film focuses on a combination of cultural elements that remind the characters to never forget who they are and the people who came before them.

Black Panther was the first film in the Marvel Universe to be directed by Black and focused on Blackness. As well as featuring a black cast, the film also had critically acclaimed director Ryan Coogler, who created a story that black people across diasporas could relate to. Marvel’s second black-centric cinema was Disney + ‘s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where the narrative focuses on the consequences of being Black in America and the undeserved and unwarranted suffering of that identity.

The film begins with Xu Wenwu, also known as Mandarin, and the Army of the Ten Rings challenging another army in the village to surrender, so that Wenwu can conquer their land. The Mandarin meets the opposing army on his own, only to be shot hundreds of arrows, at which he uses the power of the Ten Rings to create a force field, protecting him from evil.

The Mandarin wields the Ten Rings, single-handedly forcing the army into submission showing the overwhelming difference in power between him and them. The film shows us what the Mandarin is capable of when he wields the ten rings, while showing the complexity of his character.

Despite his meanness throughout the film, his redeemable qualities include his love for his culture, identity, and family. There is a scene where the Mandarin and his two children, Shang-Chi and Xialing, have dinner where he says names are important because they help us remember who we are, where we come from and those who have come before us. . He went so far as to ask his son friend Katy, played by Awkwafina, her Chinese name because he thinks she should be proud of her culture.

Shang-Chis’ origin story began when her mother was killed by the Iron Gang, a gang that had a conflict with her father Xu Wenwu. After his mother’s death, Wenwu reverted to his naughty ways in taking revenge on the responsible gang, and he began to train Shang-Chi into an excellent and ruthless mixed martial artist. After Shang-Chi helped his father kill those responsible, he fled to America to start a new life by rejecting the role of his protected father. At the start of the film, he lives in San Francisco where he works as a valet, but his life is disrupted when his father sends his henchmen to fight him, bringing Shang-Chi back to his old lifestyle.

Another important aspect of this film was the casting: it starred international superstars Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, who is billed as one of Hong Kong’s top movie stars, and Michelle Yeoh, who has been a star of action in shows such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and Crazy Rich Asians.

This movie has some beautiful plays that create cool fight scenes through intricate cinematography, immersing fans in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Jackie Chans fighting styles. The acting in this movie was awesome, the characters were able to portray the suffering, pain, grief, anger, and happiness in lifelike performances that always seemed to match the mood of the scene. This is attributed to the cast, which was almost flawless.

In Marvel’s first Asia-led film, it delivers the goods in storytelling, strong characters, and being the first Marvel film in Phase 4, the next set of Marvel movies and TV shows that are expected to be. release between 2021 and 2023.

Note: A