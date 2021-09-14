Party in the park – Pomeroy Daily Sentinel





RACINE – The Racine in-the-park party returned to Star Mill Park over the weekend, with musical headliners, family-friendly activities, the festival crowning of royalty and the annual parade. The 2021 party in Queen’s Park, Molly Hill, was topped off on Saturday afternoon. She will be the representative of the Village of Racine at festivals and events throughout the year. The runner-up in a very close decision was Rachel Jackson. Applicants are selected by their peers in May. They then submit a nomination to a jury made up of community members and are interviewed by the jury the week before Party in the Park. Hill is the daughter of Scott Hill and Mary T. Byer Hill. She is in her final year at Southern Local High School and her future plans include attending Ohio University. Jackson’s parents are Becky and Tim Jackson. She is also in her final year at Southern Local High School and her future plans include Ohio University or Ohio State University next fall. The judges said all of the nominees were “excellent representatives of what they look for in the person to represent Racine: a respectful and positive manner, and maintain a positive role model experience as an example to others.” Several organizers said it was the closest race they had witnessed since entering the competition, and the jury reportedly took more than two hours to decide who would be the winners. Joining Hill and Jackson were the other contestants Lily Allen, Diamond Call, Kayla Evans, Isabella Fisher, Logan Greenlee, Jacelynn Northup, Kelly Shaver, Ally Shuler. The festival also included several evenings of musical entertainment. After the 2020 party was canceled due to COVID-19 issues, the three-night lineup was well attended and offered a variety of musical genres including bluegrass, rock n roll, and country. On Thursday night, bluegrass groups Ollom Brothers, Sour Mash String Band and Sheppard Brothers were in attendance. Friday night always brings Rock-in-Roll fans to the tribute bands of the year. This year featured Dragon’s Eye and the Kiss Tribute Band Stutter. Saturday night was country music night, and this year’s guests included the Sweet Tea Trio and Dillon Carmichael. Other groups also performed during the day, alongside the activities that Party in the Park had to offer – the inflatables were fun for the kids and everyone enjoyed the food trucks delicacies. The Kiddie Tractor Pull was also an exciting event for attendees and spectators, and local artists and artisans offered a wide selection of handmade products. Party in the Park is a free event that takes months of planning by the Village of Racine. The organizers expressed satisfaction with the participation and support of the community in the planning and execution of the event. To party in the park, you really need a village, and the Village of Racine has once again proven its commitment to the annual event. More Party in the Park in this weekend’s edition. © 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. Dillon Carmichael entertains the crowd on Saturday night at Racine’s Party in the Park. The 2021 party in Queen Molly Hill Park, pictured right, is joined by first runner-up Rachel Jackson. The Racine festival returns Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

