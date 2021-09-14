COVID cases among Indiana school students dive





Schools in Indiana have reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 among students than in the two weeks preceding the first time this school year that new cases have declined. Schools reported 4,996 new cases among students, 254 new cases among teachers and 397 among staff members last week, according to the state dashboard on COVID-19 cases in schools which is updated every Monday. More than a quarter of new cases reported date back to previous weeks, as is often the case. Study hall:Sign up for our newsletter to get education news delivered to your inbox every Monday Health experts suspected that Indiana was passing the peak of this latest wave of COVID-19 cases fueled by the most contagious delta variant and that new daily cases fell from their peak earlier this month. Monday’s new school data appears to show a similar downward trend. Yet the total of new cases reported last week was still higher than any reported in the previous school year. The dashboard also shows that about a quarter of schools in the state have yet to report to the state, which is a new requirement this school year. Of the schools in central Indiana that do not report, many told IndyStar that the time constraints, workload and problems with local health services hampered their ability to fulfill the state mandate. The Indiana State Department of Health said it was working with schools to encourage them to comply with the new reporting requirement. While nearly half of all schools were not reporting several weeks ago, that number is steadily declining. Based on data from schools reporting to the state, already this school year 22,236 students have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 1,143 teachers and 1,661 staff. There are approximately 1.1 million students in the state. Call IndyStar education reporter Arika Herron at 317-201-5620 or email her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: @ArikaHerron.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indystar.com/story/news/education/2021/09/13/isdh-covid-cases-among-students-indiana-schools-dip/8317806002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos