



Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 over a whirlwind romance. Their affair received a lot of publicity and it was no less than any fairytale wedding. However, before finding her soul mate, she had already had a relationship with Harman Baweja. Priyanka and Harman met on the set of the 2008 movie Love Story 2050. The two began to fall in love but, by the end of their second movie, they had separated. Their relationship was the talk of the town at the time. He also once spoke about what went wrong that led to their breakup. According to the India Today report, Harman Baweja told a major daily: “I blame myself. She kept asking me to give her time but I didn’t. I could not. After two flops, I felt a lot of pressure to do my third film well. I was too wrapped up in it. I got too close to the project. Too involved. In fact, Ashu Sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) was telling me, “We’re not used to people coming into our space. We don’t let any actor do that. But I crossed all borders. I have been involved at every step, at every level. What’s Your Raashee was very important to me. Speaking to Subash K Jha, the actor also revealed that he worked with Priyanka Chopra after he quit him. He said, “Not at all. Whether we’re together or not, I don’t think our work can be affected. We are meticulous professionals on this matter. We have been great friends and we are still great things. It was fabulous working with her earlier. It’s fabulous now. I don’t think personal relationships should affect the quality of my work. Even though their relationship didn’t last long, Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are still good friends. Moreover, he even attended Priyanka’s wedding reception held in Mumbai. Must read:Salman Khan recreates towel dance as his Turkish fans go crazy cheering him on Tiger 3 sets Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

