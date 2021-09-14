Old school Hollywood is the future of fashion





I give a lot Megan Monroe, Stallion, wearing a baby pink dress from Coach, said. For the Scottish aristocrat Leslie, accompanied by her husband and Games of thrones co-star Kit Harrington, finding her look was a two-step process. We wanted to go for art deco but with a modern concept, but we wanted to do away with the old Hollywood glamor, she said. Hollywood glamor: Kit Harrington in Saint Laurent and Rose Leslie in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala. Credit:PA For model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, American glamor was a recreation of Audrey Hepburns My beautiful lady look through the filter of Las Vegas by Givenchy. In a surprise twist, Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian, usually an ambassador for illusion nude dresses, staged a hopefully ironic Greta Garbo moment in I Want to Be Alone, arriving fully masked in black Balenciaga couture. Joining Kardashian with the waterfall approach were those who sought to achieve the same legendary meme status as Guo Pei’s 2015 Rihannas Met Gala dress. Singer Frank Ocean inexplicably groomed a robot doll, veteran model Iman dressed like two crop circles in a sea of ​​gold, while singer Grimes in Iris van Herpen carried a sword made of molten guns. Fashion Diplomacy: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a statement. Credit:Getty The most obvious statement of the evening belonged to politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wearing a white Aurora James-inspired tuxedo-inspired gown with the Tax the rich statement, before taking a seat at US $ 35,000 (47,597 $) a ticketing event. Ocasio-Cortez was prepared for future cries of hypocrisy. We can’t just play along, she said. While the Met is known for its show, we should be having a conversation about it. Soft politics was also present through the number of openly LGBTQIA + guests. Australian singer Troye Sivan paired a black tank dress with a Cartier necklace, white bib model Cara Delevingnes invited readers to Peg the Patriarchy, Schitts Creek designer Dan Levy wore a sinister Loewe tribute to marriage equality while Dear Evan Hansen singer Ben Platt was a rhinestone cowboy in Christian Cowan. America equals homosexuality, Platt said. The arrival of flamboyant rapper Lil Nas X added weight to that view, in a series of three Versace looks that went from a royal cape to shimmering armor before ending in a dazzled bodysuit. Queer and here: Lil Nas X’s red carpet transformation. Credit:Getty Before right-wing protesters woke up, Jennifer Lopez arrived predictably revealing Ralph Lauren with a cowboy hat and Ben Affleck. Hollywood glamor restored once again. Everything was fine with America and the world. Click on the most discussed looks from the 2021 Met Gala. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Live Well newsletter. Receive it in your mailbox every Monday.

