Not the Hollywood script that New York wanted

Brad Pitt galvanized Novak Djokovic as everyone in the Serbian box sat in shock. Leonardo DiCaprio mimics a forehand, explaining to a companion after a simple failure from Djokovic. But the two stars could not script a victory for the world number 1. It wasn’t Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, there was no revisionist, happy ending. The rewrite of all scripts was a 25-year-old from Russia.

In the Australian Open final at the start of the year, Daniil Medvedev was dismantled by Djokovic, who then consoled: It’s a matter of time when you’re going to organize a Grand Slam… if you don’t mind d ‘wait a few more years.

The wait lasted seven months. Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title, thwarting Djokovics’ bid to win all four majors in the calendar year. But it was her run under the radar to the final that projected Medvedev as a non-entity.

The fortnight saw many intrigues. Djokovic himself has been the subject of a narrative other than the Grand Slam calendar. He had lost five opening sets in the tournament. So when he lost on the sixth Sunday, the odds actually tilted even more in his favor.

But who knew that when Djokovic said he was going to consider Sunday’s final as the last game of his career, he would actually play like that. Overworked and overwhelmed. The ultimate baseman was beaten at his own game. At the start of the contest he hit his quads, my legs were not there, desperately trying to locate the On button.

Emotions weren’t under control either. He almost threw a ball into the stands, a ball girl almost caught in the crossfire, curled up, possibly replaying the moment last year when a wayward ball from Djokovics’ racket hit a referee at the throat. The Serb stopped just in time. Moments later, he destroyed his racket by pounding the ground.

Nice customer

Still under the radar, watching the man from the tennis marathon crumble and burn through the net, Medvedev, whose life has been to revel in Dostoyevsky ironies. The first Russian man to win a Grand Slam title would have been born in France as expected, if not for a premature birth. Minor health complications have meant he is deemed unfit for compulsory military service, even though the lanky 66-year-old is one of the fittest and fastest men on tour.

He has vowed to stop playing video games in tournaments after an 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. frolic led to a heavy defeat. Yet his first celebration on Sunday saw him crumble onto blue concrete, an ode to the celebration of the dead fish from the FIFA video game series. Only the legends will understand… L2 + left, he said.

I spoke to the guys in the locker (bedroom)… They were like, it’s legendary, Medvedev said.

The biggest irony is that his crowning achievement came at the US Open. It was his escape until the final two years ago that made him Public Enemy No.1. Booed loudly for his antics, Medvedev soaked him, taunted him and showed his middle finger, playing the villain perfect.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia kisses the championship trophy after his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not shown) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

New York, the longest-serving defending champion of embarrassing tennis crowds, took an active part in the game on Sunday. And with Medvedev ultimately missing out in the third set, the crowd began to cheer for the double faults, taunts, whistles and boos during his serve. He wasted a championship point and conceded a break while trying to squeeze his serves as spectators refused to come down.

Shaken and in the spotlight, Medvedev could have let go again. Unlike 2019, he continued unabated.

The Russian stood between Djokovic and the Grand Slam. Between the public and several thousand moments I was there. For a moment, Djokovic came to life. He put on his first genuine smile of the game, then buried his face in the towel and screamed. With tears in his eyes, the crowd chanting his name, Nole the veteran gunslinger held the kid one last time. And failed.

Consolation in failure

By his own admission, there was relief after the defeat. Along with his dominance and compelling play, one facet of the 34-year-old’s career has been the need to be loved. He was handing out candy in the press room and designing cheesy signature celebrations. He is quick to point out that he is not as beloved as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

New York has been particularly nasty. His three US Open titles and six finalists were settled to a chorus of relentless and obnoxious boos. With the previews of Sunday’s final, elements were dissecting why New York had applauded him and would not accept his quest for a Grand Slam.

But whether it was the desire to see history made or to see a champion in a bad mood, New York was all Djokovic on Sunday.



You touched my soul. I never felt like this is New York even though I didn’t win the game my heart is filled with joy and I am the happiest man in the world because you made me feel very special on the pitch, Djokovic cried during the ceremony.

The icing on the cake was to get Medvedev’s vote in the GOAT debate. I want to say sorry to the fans and to Novak… To me you are the greatest tennis player in history, Medvedev said.

The opportunity of a lifetime is gone. But Djokovic can find solace in the bittersweet defeat. Who came from Russia, with love.