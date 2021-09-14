Ram Kapoor’s Wife Gautami Kapoor Drops Never-before-seen Honeymoon Photo, Actor’s Skinny Look Surprises Fans | TV





Actor Ram kapoor and his wife-actress Gautami Kapoor is one of the cutest couples in Garland City and often sets couple goals on social media among their millions of fans. Recently, the 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a rare photo back with her husband from a beach vacation they took in 2003. Looking young and smiling, in the photo, the couple could be seen standing on a beach and posing for the camera with a beautiful sea in the background. As soon as the photo hit social media, it went viral as several netizens flocked to the comments section to adore the beautiful couple and spread their love on their favorite couple and write all the good stuff. While one of the fans wrote: “Omg … the sexiest couple is here” another wrote: “Dead! Oh my god you are so sexy. We want more pics back if he Please !’ The couple got married in 2003 after meeting on the sets of the daily soap opera “Ghar Ek Mandir” and falling in love with each other.They are the parents of their son Aks and daughter Sia. Last year in the same month Ram Kapoor also walked the Memory Trail and shared a photo of himself with his wife and captioned it as “Waaaaaaaaay at the time …” This Once, too, the photo went viral in no time making all her fans nostalgic and thrilled to see the couple in their early days. Meanwhile, speaking from the labor front, Gautami made her acting debut with the show. “Ghar Ek Mandir” and became a household name and continued to feature in other shows like “Kehta Hai Dil”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” among others. However, after a few years she quit showbiz to focus on his family.On the other hand, Ram Kapoor is very active in the world of acting and, besides the s TV shows, he has also been featured in films like “Udaan”, “Student of the Year” and others. Read moreRead less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/videos/tv/hindi/ram-kapoors-wife-gautami-kapoor-drops-unseen-pic-from-their-honeymoon-actors-lean-look-surprises-fans/videoshow/86191428.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos