USC needs a hardworking Hollywood football coach

By RJ Young

FOX Sports College Football Writer

USC Sporting director Mike Bohn announced that Trojans football coach Clay Helton has changed to former Trojans football coach Clay Helton, although he was a bit nicer in the statement.

Bohn called it a “leadership change” in the title. I call it getting fired.

“Clay is one of the best human beings I have met in this industry, and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men,” said Bohn.

However, neither of these traits allows Helton to keep his job. In case you forgot, winning and winning is often the most important. At USC, that’s the bare minimum.

It has been five tumultuous years for Helton.

There has been huge progress, like winning the Pac-12 Championship, winning the Rose Bowl, finishing No.3 in the 2017 Associated Press poll. and overthrowing the Clemson Nations No.1 rookie at USC in 2021.

There have also been huge drops, like finishing last in the Pac-12 and No.64 in the 2020 Composite team recruiting standings, losing the signing of Heisman frontman Bryce Young in Alabama and, of course. , the event that sent Helton packing a humiliating 42-28 loss to unranked Stanford at the Coliseum.

Honestly, Helton had quite a bit of a high-flying game to keep his job thanks to a change in college president and athletic director, and he seemed to have done enough last year by shifting his schedule to the title match. of the conference in a shortened season.

After filling the closet with three transfers from Texas, including 2018 National Player of the Year Gatorade (wide receiver Jake Smith), I thought he had USC in a position not only to win the Pac-12, but to become. the first Pac-12 program to make college football playoffs in five years.

Apparently, Bohn too.

But rather than wait until after the defeat at Stanford, Bohn decided to take a look at the top candidates out there and maybe some who aren’t.

Among the head coaches, both in the NFL and in college, I think there are five people Bohn needs to call: Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, Minnesota coach PJ Fleck, the Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, Penn State coach James Franklin and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer.

Everyone except Fickell has their own cult of personality and a proven track record of success.

Fleck turned Western Michigan into a New Years Six team and Minnesota into an 11-win streak. Franklin started off with a record winning record at Vanderbilt, who lost to East Tennessee State two weeks ago.

Cristobal coaches the defending Pac-12 champions, could end the season with the sport’s best road win over the Ohio State No.3 and has the bravado and agitation to sign Southern California . We know that because he’s recruiting and developing SoCal players right now, you know, like the presumed No. 1 overall pick in 2022, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

What about Fickell? He coached his Bearcats to a narrow loss in the Peach Bowl in a de facto road game against Georgia in January, and his side are currently in 8th place in the AP’s Top 25. He could have the indoor track, as Bohn was once the Cincinnati player. sports director.

Among assistants, both in the NFL and in college, Bohn needs to call Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman before calling anyone else.

Along with Freeman, Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, Oklahoma passing coordinator Dennis Simmons, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady must all be assessed for their interest and interviewed.

Freeman has been one of the rising stars in the sport for the past three years, and his boss believes hell will be a head coach soon. Why not USC?

Maybe Venables will say no, like he does at every other head coaching gig, but you have to call.

Wiggins only developed the second wide receiver to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy in three decades, and Simmons gradually turned Oklahoma into the kind of receiver factory that put Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb in the league.

Brady might be the one to go to if you want to broadcast your attack again, as Helton was forced to do with the hires of Kliff Kingsbury and then Graham Harrell. He, like Wiggins, Meyer and Venables, also holds something USC hasn’t since Pete Carroll was its head coach in a national title ring.

If USC can take out any of those coaches who got the big job in the Big Ten Fleck, Franklin, or Meyer, we know the Alliance is working great for the Pac-12.

And then there is a little more thinking outside the box.

“Trent Dilfer should be USC’s next head coach,” an industry source told FOX Sports. “Great recruiter, works with Elite 11 and he’s obviously connected. Who has direct relationships with elite athletes? Nobody comes close to Dilfer. USC needs to recruit talent. Dilfer can do that and more . “

As the head coach of Lipscomb Academy, Dilfer’s high school program made an appearance in the State Championship in 2020. He also has experience as a former sports media professional and a Super ring. Bowl as a starting quarterback.

But there’s a reason Meyers’ name has come up for the job since he announced his retirement from Ohio State in 2018. He’s in shape, and college football coaching jobs are as much about form. than shoes worn to run a marathon. Pick the wrong shoes, and it’ll be a brutal 26.2 miles that you might not even complete.

And USC’s work is unlike any other in America. For starters, they once had a head coach who could make a death penalty joke and make people laugh with four national titles.

Pete Carroll was as friendly and full of personality as any coach in the sport. He is also the second most successful college football coach of the 21st century, and he hasn’t coached in college for over a decade.

That dazzling smile of victory over national titles isn’t just what we want at USC, it’s what we expect.

The number of people throwing Ed Orgeron’s name on this USC vacancy shows how little you talk to USC fans, read USC football stories, or hide on their boards.

All you have to do is listen to know that Ed O is not their guy, nor Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. It’s not enough to be hardworking (Campbell) or one of the best recruiters on Earth (Orgeron).

You must be both Hollywood and worker. In a nutshell, you have to be talented because if desire was all it took to get what you want, I would be 6ft 6in, 260lb and walk around in a cape.

You need to be comfortable in a living room, weight room, and executive meeting room for entertainment. The job is as open and selective as becoming President of the United States.

USC might be the only program in the country where they want their head coach to be more Hollywood than the head coach.

They want Ryan Coogler, and you try to put them in touch with Tyler Perry. They need Barry Jenkins, and you’re trying to put them with Michael Bay. They want Steve McQueen, and you’re trying to equip them with a Russo brother.

They want more, and the list of others is short.

But it is achievable because, not so long ago, we were talking about USC Trojans like we were talking about the Alabama Crimson Tide.

They don’t just want to win at the box office. They want the Oscars and the prestige to go with it. They don’t need a filmmaker. They need an author.

Bohn’s job now? Find it and reassemble the Brinks truck to retrieve it.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “The # 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young. ”Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young, and subscribe to “The young show RJ“on YouTube. He’s not on a StepMill.