Billie Eilish takes a look at old Hollywood look in a princess dress at the Met Gala





Billie Eilish channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe to 2021 Met Gala. The blush dress of Oscar de la Renta’s young pop stars turned heads on the red carpet. Eilish has never worn the classic American designer to a public event before, and the animal rights activist told the New York Times that she asked the fashion label to stop selling fur before agreeing to wear her dress for fashion’s biggest night. 2021 Met Billie Eilish Gala (Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for the Met Museum / Vogue) Eilish’s Monday night dress echoed an old Hollywood look similar to her beloved Vogue cover earlier this year. For the UK Vogue June Cover, Eilish rocked a dark pink corset and swapped her black and lime green hair for soft blonde locks. Prior to this year, Eilish tended to wear looser clothing and oversized street clothes. The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating America: A Fashion Lexicon – Arrivals (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) The 19-year-old told Vogue on the Met Gala’s red carpet that she decided to change her outfit because it was about time. I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years, she says. I always wanted to do this, I was just scared and I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin and felt like I finally did it and it’s about time. Related: The Met Gala is back! Discover the must-have looks and jaw-dropping fashion from the glamorous event. Her fans seem to be loving the new look as the photos she posted of her Vogue cover broke a record speed at which they hit a million. like on Instagram. The happier-than-ever singer told talk show host Stephen Colbert that it made her horny at the time, but also made him “never want to post again”. “I feel like I wanted to post more when fewer people cared,” she said in May. “And now that more people care, I don’t know. It scares me.”

