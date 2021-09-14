Vijay Sethupathi on being the busiest lead Tamil actor even during a pandemic-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Vijay Sethupathi currently has over 25 movies in her cat, including Laabam which hit theaters last week, Tughlaq Darbar which released on Netflix India last weekend and Annabelle Sethupathi, which will be released this Friday (September 17th) on Disney. + Hotstar Multiplex.

Vijay Sethupathi is arguably the busiest lead actor in Tamil cinema. It is occupied not only with Tamil films, but also with web series and feature film projects in other languages ​​such as Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The pandemic has by no means slowed down its pace; this has, in fact, increased its working speed and the frequency of signing new projects.

The actor has a very busy September with releases on all mediums Laabamin theaters from September 9,Tughlaq Darbaron Sun TV September 10 (6.30 p.m.) and Netflix from September 11 midnight, and Annabelle Sethupathion Disney + Hotstar Multiplex from September 17, and possibly alsoKadaisi Vivasayi(in which he makes an appearance) in theaters.

Sethupathi recently met the press in Chennai ahead of the release ofLaabam, mostly held in remembrance of the film’s recently deceased director, SP Jhananathan. Excerpts from a group interaction with the Makkal Selvan below:

About SP Jhananathan

Yes I miss Jhananathan so much sir. First of all, I express my sincere condolences to the assistant of Jhananathan sirs, Mr. Aalayamani, who was always with him. I’ve seen them since I was a junior artist and approached them for an opportunity. The loss of Thalaivar Jhananathan cannot be described in words, I still cannot believe he is no more. I watched a lot of his interviews after his death. I feel like a sinner now; I could have spent more time with him but the weather is so unpredictable and cruel. I have known him closely for five years. After having donePurampokkuandLaabamwith him it was like a father-son relationship in some ways. “

“He was a workaholic, constantly updating his film as it progressed, and also basing it on current events and the political climate. He deserves all the credit for howLaabamtook shape. He was a great teacher, very intellectual. Please watch his interviews; there is a lot to learn for all of us. It will keep you engaged throughout. Our gaze may even change after seeing him speak! Jhananathan sir firmly believed that the cinema is not only a means of entertainment and hobby. Movies touch our emotions and make us think, like any other art form. I echo his thoughts and his point of view. I also teach my children through cinema. “

On his career as a producer

Sethupathi explained that he only suffered losses as a producer. I have produced four to five films in the last few years. AlthoughMerku Thodardhu MalaIt was a very critically acclaimed film, it set me back by Rs 1.5 crore.Orange mittaiwas another loss making business for me; the sameJunga. I don’t know the business side of cinema and have never followed the money.LaabamCo-producer Arumuga Kumar has been my friend for 12 years. I let him take care of the business side of the production. I took no salary forLaabam; it’s a feeling of pride to have produced the film. “

On theaters reopening in Tamil Nadu

“I really like the way the new government has worked since taking over the state. Cinema is not just about great heroes and other famous names. Thousands of humble workers and their families depend on it. theaters are a vital part of the overall commercial chain. I wholeheartedly welcome audiences back to theaters to watchLaabam. “

Being the busiest Tamil actor

Recently, a huge list of 25 movies, all featuring the man, went viral on social media and WhatsApp. “Some of these movies were wrapped up a long time ago, some haven’t started yet, a few are being filmed and some are ready to release. Due to this lockdown, everything has been dragged out, and now the number appears really large (25+) I don’t make so many films at the same time, nor is it possible to make so many films at the same time!

On his most anticipated project

Vikramis by far the most important in Makkal Selvans’ list of upcoming films. As we know it, Vikram is full of stars such as Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and, of course, Sethupathi. The star spoke briefly aboutVikram, the rope in an interim coach, and his immense respect for Haasan. “I have already shot for seven days in Karaikudi.Vikramis a very important film in my career. It is beyond a moment of dream come true and a blessing. I can understand the kind of effort that Kamal monsieur has put into the cinema now that I am active in the field. I look forward to the days when I shoot with Kamal sir. “

“And inVikram, for the first time, I will use the services of an interim coach. Her name is Pooja Devariya (one of her co-stars inIraivi) and she’s awesome. I had wanted to use a coach for my films in Hindi because I am new to this language and this culture. Tamil is my home territory, and I know how to deal with and connect with my people here. This actor coach would ideally be the bridge between me and the character I play in the film. Pooja was supposed to start with me for Sriram Raghavan’s movie (Merry Christmas,with Katrina Kaif). We had also worked briefly for the biopic of Muthiah Muralidharan (now shelved). Perhaps Kamal’s energy and passion for always learning new things in cinema indirectly led me to start with an acting coach in his film.Vikram. “