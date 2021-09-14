Nicki Minaj not attending 2021 Met Gala due to vaccination requirement – The Hollywood Reporter





Nicki Minaj will not be making an appearance at this year’s Met Gala and she took to Twitter to explain why. “They want you to get your Met shot. if i get vaccinated it will not be [be] for the Met. It will be after I have done enough research. I’m working on it now, ”the rapper, who also decided not to perform at the VMAs on Sunday, wrote in a series of tweets on Monday. Minaj started tweeting about COVID-19 after a fan wrote as the rapper‘s the last public appearance was over a year ago. She answered, “I have a baby without a nanny during COVID. who crazy? Do not risk your health to be seen. One yourself. Minaj gave birth to her first child, a son, on September 30, 2020. The musician then apparently confirmed that she has already contracted COVID-19. “I was getting ready for vmas then I shot a video and guess who got COVID? Do you know what it is like not being able to kiss or hold your little baby for more than a week? A baby who is only used to his mom? She asked. “‘Get vaccinated’ Drake just told me he had covid with THE VACCINE anyway.” Several fans responded by letting Minaj know about the vaccine and its benefits. Another said he was “not sure” if he would receive the second dose after receiving the first vaccine. “Many countries will not let patients work without a vaccine” Minaj responded. Although she shared that she personally withholds the vaccine, Minaj encouraged others to get the vaccine and noted that she would eventually get the vaccine: “I would definitely recommend that they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll be vaccinated too because I hate going on tour etc. She also encouraged everyone to “be safe” and “wear the mask with 2 ropes that hug your head and face. Not the cowardly one. Minaj then polled her fans to ask them which vaccine they “would recommend”. They want you to get the Met shot. if I get the shot, it won’t be for the Met. It will be after I have done enough research. I’m working on this now. While waiting for my loves, be careful. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grip your head and face. Not so cowardly ️ – Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

