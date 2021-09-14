5 Bollywood celebrities, who dumped their partners after they became famous stars





Besides their film work, many Bollywood celebrities also remain in the limelight due to their connections. And why not? After all, many of us like to keep tabs on who is dating whom and who will soon marry which celebrity. Well, we’re pretty sure our Bollywood fans should be aware of all the relationships their favorite celebrities have had or still have after they got famous. But do you also know who they dated before they made it in Bollywood? Well if you answered no then read on to learn more about the stars and celebrities of Tinseltown who dumped their partners after becoming famous and successful in Bollywood. 1. Deepika Padukone and Nihaar Pandya During her modeling years, Deepika Padukone had dated model and actor Nihaar Pandya for some time. The two had first met at a drama school in Mumbai. They had also featured in two different songs by the popular singer, Himesh Reshammiya’s album, Aap Kaa Suroor. According to various reports, the duo were also in a home relationship before breaking up. After breaking up with Deepika Padukone, Nihaar Pandya married popular singer Neeti Mohan on February 16, 2019 in Falaknuma in Hyderabad. On June 2, 2021, Nihaar and Neeti welcomed a little boy into their life. 2. Ranbir Kapoor and Avantika Malik Yes! You heard it right! The actor, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik, was Ranbir Kapoor’s first crush. It is believed that Ranbir even visited her on the sets of the popular series Just Mohabbat, in which she had worked as a child artist. However, the two had separated, and soon after their separation, Avantika had found love in Imran Khan, and after dating 8 years, they were married on January 10, 2011. Later, the couple had lucky to have a baby girl on June 9, 2014. For the unpaid, Imraan Khan and Avantika Malik are now separated due to irreconcilable problems. 3. Priyanka Chopra and the merchant Aseem Before gaining fame and stardom, desi girl Priyanka Chopra was dating Aseem Merchant. Apparently, she dumped him after she became Miss World in 2014. However, it was reported that Aseem planned to get revenge on Priyanka by making a biopic on her titled 67 Days. Priyanka also filed a legal opinion in court against the making of the biopic. 4. Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar From the moment she made her debut, Alia Bhatt has often been seen at almost every event with Siddharth Malhotra, her Student Of The Year co-star. But, there were reports of dividing paths between Alia and Siddharth. Not many people know, long before her actual Bollywood debut, she was dating Ali Dadarkar. Alia and Ali were childhood sweethearts as the two were together at school. A few years ago, it was reported that Alia would be spending some quality time with Ali after her breakup with Siddharth. 5. Arjun Kapoor and Arpita Khan Prior to entering Bollywood as an actor, Arjun Kapoor dated Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan. In fact, a few years ago, Arjun even talked about it in his interview with a leading media portal. This actor had said that his only serious relationship to date was with Arpita. Arjun and Arpita had dated for about two years, after which she broke up with him for unknown reasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/5-bollywood-celebrities-who-dumped-their-partners-after-they-became-famous-stars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos