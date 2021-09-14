When Bollywood actors completely ridiculed themselves with random remarks







Hi, we’re back with a fun gallery of embarrassing statements and tweets from Bollywood celebrities. Some actors / actresses were even berated for it, while others took their unintentionally ridiculous comments with impatience. This list includes Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and many more. Here is a list of celebrities and their most absurd moments. Salman khan Salman Khan reportedly compared the training of sultans to that of a raped woman. It didn’t appeal to the general public, not its fans. For the same, the Tiger 3 actor was reprimanded. Priyanka Chopra As she was filming in Kashmir and tweeted that it was exhausting, the Desi girl who will next be seen in Jee Le Zara enraged her followers. She also said she was eager to return to civilization, which sparked outrage. Abhishek Bachchan While filming Mani Ratnams Raavan, Bob Biswas reportedly discussed performing deadly stunts. The antics, however, were later confirmed to be performed by Ms. Balram, a Bangalore-based diving champion. Preity Zinta Preity Zinta is said to have confused former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan with historical figure Prithviraj Chauhan. In reacting to her tweet, Amitabh Bachchan corrected it. Siddharth Malhotra The Sher Shah actor was presenting an awards ceremony for the first time and his nerves got the better of him. Patralekha, an actress of Citylights, was nicknamed Patrakar by him. He apologized profusely for the same. The actress had behaved admirably well. Sonakshi sinha While praising her Lootera director Vikramaditya Motwane, the Dabangg 3 actress suffered a slip up on stage. She had said dreadful instead of fantastic. Sonakshi blundered by complimenting Vikramaditya for his wonderful work. Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgn, who scored Mamta Bannerjee in Bhuj: The Pride of India, once addressed her as Minister of Information and Broadcasting rather than Minister of Railways. This would have happened in 2010. Alia bhatt No one will forget the Brahmastra cast’s silly moment on the Koffee With Karan couch when she mistakenly labeled Prithviraj Chavan as President of India. Anushka sharma Jab Harry Met Sejal actress Anushka Sharma erred in paying tribute to the late former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in which she wrote APJ Kalam Azad instead. This is so wrong. Anushka Sharma has been the victim of trolls and abuse for her terrible mistake. Jackky bhagnani After meeting Malala Yousafzai, the actor-producer took to Twitter to congratulate her on winning the Nobel Peace Prize. However, instead of Malala, the word Masala was misspelled. Anu malik Anu Malik made a mistake when handing out an award. Instead of Nushrratt Bharuccha, he adopted the name, Nishant Bhandari. The audience waited for the winner to take the stage with him. It wasn’t until he corrected his mistake that this became clear.



