Actor Michael Rapaport calls out AOC on the Met Gala dress





Michael Rapaport, the actor, sharply slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for wearing an elegant white dress with “Tax The Rich” splashed in red on the back as she arrived at the ultra-chic Met Gala on Monday night. Tickets for the famous event can cost at least $ 30,000 and attract some of the most influential players in fashion, film and culture. Rapaport seemed to take particular offense at a politician who he said should be an “official” flirting with glitter. JENNIFER LOPEZ SPARKLE AT THE MET GALA 2021 WITH A WESTERN-INSPIRED LOOK “TAX THE RICH custom dress at the world’s most elite event,” he posted on Instagram. “@AOC will soon be rich with a huge production deal coming out of somewhere and finished with politics, guarantee it. Stop treating ANY of these people like celebrities, they are public servants and work for us”, a- he posted, theorizing about his future plans. Ocasio-Cortezs’ office did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News. Her supporters took to Twitter to congratulate her for making the bold statement on such a high-profile platform. The New York Democrat posted on Twitter: “The medium is the message.” “Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainability-focused black immigrant designer who went from her dream @brothervellies to a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda through thick and thin – then working together to open the Gates of the Encountered. Now is the time for child care, health care and climate action for all. Tax the rich. “ KIM KARDASHIAN WALKS 2021 MET GALA IN THE BLACK BALENCIAGA SUIT FROM HEAD TO TOE AOC posed without a mask on arrival, but participants were required to be vaccinated and were required to wear masks once inside. A self-proclaimed democratic socialist, Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most prominent progressive voices in support of President Bidens’ $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan. GET THE FOX NEWS APP She has repeatedly called for tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans to fund progressive policy initiatives, such as climate-friendly infrastructure and expanded access to free health care. Thomas Barrabi of Fox News contributed to this report

