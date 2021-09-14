Entertainment
Hindi Diwas: Lyricists Talk About The Evolution Of Hindi In Bollywood Music
While the older generation continues to hang on to their generation’s Hindi movie songs and today’s Bollywood street music scene, millennials barely know the tunes from the past. They love genres like rap, punjabi, and hinglish, which have dominated hearts and helped them groove. Needless to say, the use of Hindi in movie songs has changed over the years. On Hindi Diwas Today (September 14), famous lyricists share how the language has evolved over time.
When we talk about the fusion of other languages with Hindi in movie songs, famous lyricist Irshad Kamil known for some heartbeat soundtracks including Jab we met (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Kabir Singh | (2019), and Rock star (2011), among others, gives us a detailed view. Let’s start from the beginning. If we go through a real analysis of Indian cinematic language, we can say that our previous films were not Hindi films so to speak. They were heavy on the Urdu side. The characters were either historical or mythological like Raja Harish Chandra or Shehanshah Akbar. Urdu was closer and easier to us, so we used it for both types of characters. Even normal social characters were linguistically inclined towards Urdu. The lyrics were originally written by Urdu poets. Then in the mid 1940s kavi Pardeep entered the lyric writing scene and then in the 1960s Neeraj entered the scene. In the 1970s the language of movies was normal Hindi without much interference from English. From now on, our Hindi mixes with English, both in films and in society. At the end of the day, the films are more or less a reflection of society itself, Kamil says.
Lyricist Kaushal Kishore subscribes to Kamils’ thought process and says the songs are a reflection of society. The world has become so digital aur in sab cheezon ka asar lekhan by zarur padta hai. Geet samaaj ka hissa hai. Compared to the past, English and rap are also used in Hindi songs nowadays. I think as long as we keep the basic essence of Hindi writing intact, the fusion is perfectly fine, says Kishore.
Speaking of the change, lyricist Manoj Muntashir says he finds Hindi movie songs more relevant now. Although there is a general perception that the quality of the language has deteriorated, I disagree. Hindi in movie songs lost extra pounds. These larger than life words were perfect for their time, but times have changed and so has the language. Hum Hain Mata-E-Koocha-O-Bazar Ki Tarah is a beautiful song, but even if Majrooh (Sultanpuri; poet) saab were alive today, he would write it differently, he says.
But lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who has been around for more than four decades, thinks otherwise. As a writer, you have to adapt to the changing times to stay relevant. In the 1950s, the language was folkloric. In the 1970s, khadi bhasha ne apni jagah banai. In the 1980s, Urdu and other languages were used. For maine bhi usi trend ko dhyaan mein rakhte tint Recipient (1999) to Aashiqui (1990) ke gaane likhe. In the late 90s, Hinglish had gained popularity. But, I don’t have the words to find a good label for the kind of language used in movies today. The songs have become so Punjabi that Hindi is struggling to maintain its identity.
Sharing his views on whether the use of Punjabi and other languages, or genres like rap has falsified the use of Hindi in Bollywood songs, Kamil says this is the asks for current times. In some regions, our regional cinema is stronger than Hindi cinema. To counter this, filmmakers sometimes use accented Hindi or regional language touches in Hindi. Sometimes the characters dictate their language. Plus, young people barely speak Hindi, and they’re more comfortable with English or their own regional language, says the lead writer, as he goes on to talk about the filmmakers and actors with whom he worked, who have a great understanding of Hindi. Deepti Naval ji, Sooraj (Barjatya) sir, Shahrukh (Khan) sir, Imtiaz Ali, Anand L Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Sandesh Shandilya are a few that I can name immediately, he said.
Muntashir believes that Hindi has always been inclusive and tolerant in nature, and that it can never lose its essence. When Gulzar saab writes, Aankhein Bhi Kamaal Karti Hain, staff Se Sawaal Karti Hain, we are dazzled by its inclusiveness. There are millions of other good examples, but there are also many bad ones. Nowadays, writing lyrics has become more of a quick fix than a serious art. Rap songs have specially added to the amateur and paralytic writing, he says.
