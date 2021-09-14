Wire actors’ private funeral service to be held in Harrisburg, his adopted hometown

Milo Hooper was working as a cop in downtown Harrisburg late at night 15 years ago when he spotted Michael K. Williams parking his car to enter a pub.

He recognized Williams, who at the time played the character of Omar Little in the HBO series The Wire. As it turned out, Williams was in Harrisburg to visit her mother, who moved to the area from their hometown of Brooklyn.

Hooper chatted down the street with Williams, who graciously answered his questions about the show. Hooper was delighted with the brief interaction.

But Williams then surprised Hooper by inviting him and another officer to accompany him to the set to watch the live filming of the Season 4 finale. The series, which explored the underworld of corruption and the police. Baltimore, was going to end. in a few days.

The men exchanged cell phone numbers and a few days later Hooper and Deric Moody picked up Williams at his mother’s house and drove 90 minutes together to Baltimore, where they spent the day with him. They ate at local joints with other cast members on the show, hung out in Williams’ trailer, and then dropped him off at his hotel.

It was as if three friends were driving to Baltimore, Hooper said. He was just an ordinary guy. It wasn’t awkward at all and he kept in touch.

Other Harrisburg residents recall similar experiences with Williams, who was ultimately nominated for five Emmy Awards for her stage flight performances. Despite his growing success, he remained humble, approachable, and quietly enjoyed doing good deeds in the city whenever he could.

He attended charity events, spoke at school assemblies, handed out holiday turkeys and children’s gifts, and even agreed to appear in a short film by local filmmakers.

Williams, 54, died last week at his Brooklyn home. The cause of death has not been released. He will have his funeral services in Harrisburg, his adopted city.

His services are private at the request of his family. He is survived by his mother Paula Thompson-Williams, his partner Goli Samii, three children, four sisters and three brothers.

For the past several decades, residents of Harrisburg have met Williams at local stores and events.

He came to Harrisburg as often as he could, said Johnathan Branam, director of the Hooper Memorial Home funeral home, which manages Williams’ services. He loved his mom. And he was a man from the community. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son.

Williams often teamed up with another local celebrity, Chris Franklin, of the Harlem Globetrotters, who grew up in the capital. They were known to be close friends, Branam said.

Otto Banks, Harrisburg’s new director of economic development, met Williams shortly after his mother moved to town. She had contacted Banks, who was then a city councilor, as she often watched the local government channel and wanted to share some ideas.

She summoned Banks to her house, where they talked about politics and programming, and offered to introduce her son, who was just starting to take off as an actor. Banks and Michael Williams had been friends ever since.

When Banks was working in alternative education, Williams would come to talk to students of William Penn.

He would tell them about his upcoming track record, with a message that anyone could improve and be successful as well, Banks said.

Williams grew up in the Vanderveer Estates housing complex in New York City, now known as Flatbush Gardens, and was educated in the city’s public school system.

It was a very hectic time to grow up in this neighborhood, he said. the Hollywood Reporter in an interview in 2011. It just caused a lot of violence, a lot of bloodshed.

Williams signed up for business classes after high school to make her mom proud, but gave up after being inspired by the Janet Jacksons music video Rhythm Nation. At 22, he began his career as a professional dancer, appearing in numerous music videos.

On her 25th birthday, Williams got the scar that became her physical feature. He was partying in a Queens bar when a man slashed his face with a razor blade during a fight. He then mentioned the scar on his Buck 50, since he had to do 150 stitches to close the wound.

Soon after, he caught the attention of rapper Tupac Shakur, who saw a Polaroid photo of Williams in a production office, and appeared in a movie as Shakurs’ younger brother. He then landed roles in a film by Martin Scorsese, and an episode of The Sopranos. His career is all the more promising from there.

Williams was best known for his work on The Wire as Omar, an anti-profanity hijacker who targeted drug dealers. He quickly became a fan favorite, as Senator Barack Obama publicly announced that Omar was his favorite actor on the show.

Williams’ mother then took him to a rally on the Capitol in Harrisburg in 2008 when Obama spoke, and Williams subsequently met him, in a life-changing conversation. Williams was struggling with drug addiction at the time.

Hearing my name out of his mouth woke me up he said according to a New York Times article. I realized that my work could really make a difference. “

Williams was a regular presence in the housing complex where he grew up and created and supported numerous charity and foundation events in New York City and beyond.

Last year, he co-founded Crew Count and We Build The Block: movements that empower local communities and advocate for public safety reform through voter registration and political action. , according to his obituary.

One of its most important causes has been the reform of the criminal justice system, notably through the overhaul of the juvenile system. His interest was fueled in part by the experiences of friends and relatives.

He wanted to use his platform to help others and turn back the clock, Branam said.

Earlier this year, when Banks was running for the Democratic nomination for mayor, Williams made one of his last known public appearances in Harrisburg. He attended one of Banks’ campaign events and took photos with dozens of residents. The men were working on a plan to bring Hollywood to Harrisburg, which would provide jobs and opportunities for local artists.

He would be instrumental in starting a film tourism program for the city, Banks said. He was working on a show on Netflix and had all the hookups.

Banks was going to use the state’s film tax credit program to try to get companies to shoot scenes here. They’re already doing it in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Banks said, but not yet in central Pennsylvania.

Williams was going to be the catalyst to create an artistic program, Banks said. We were in the process of developing it. When we hit a roadblock, he was always there to help us.

The road may be more difficult now without Williams, Banks said, but he hopes to pursue their shared dream and provide more artistic opportunities for the people of Harrisburg.

In one of his last productions, Williams worked with Vice, playing the role of investigative reporter and executive producer for a documentary called Black Market, which analyzes illegal markets around the world. A second season is currently in post-production and should be released next year.

