How this famous actor built his successful brand based on his beliefs and values





No matter who you are or what platform you have, starting a new business has its challenges. Candace Cameron Bure, Emmy nominee, director, actress, New York Times bestselling author and producer can attest to that. Launch of its new fashion line Candace Cameron Bure Clothing In the midst of a pandemic, it hasn’t been smooth sailing, but Candaces’ partnership with QVC has allowed her to engage with millions of buyers across multiple platforms and share the stories and inspiration behind her collection. Candace has succeeded in building her brand with tenacity and persistence based on trust, honesty and integrity. Candace Cameron Bure

Dawn

Always on the move, Candace needs everyday fashion choices that reflect her multi-faceted life. Her clothing line Candace Cameron Bure Clothing offers bright, fun and feminine pieces that don’t sacrifice style for versatility. Styles that say “You can!” With designs that encourage you. It was important for Candace to create an inclusive clothing line for all women, regardless of their size. Candace’s signature collection includes everything from wardrobe basics and seasonal styles to denim and accessories (XXXS-5X). < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Inspired by her West Coast lifestyle, the collection takes you from daily routine to night out with ease. With plans to expand her fashion empire, Candace is releasing all new styles in November and December, just as audiences will see her star in her 10th Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. Candace has built a cohesive company and brand based on her family values. She also believes in the power to give back to her community and has partnered with Skip1.org for their annual Spend the month one month challenge to help raise awareness and fund desperate needy children and families around the world. Candace leaves you these tips to successfully build your brand: Don’t compromise on your brand identity Candace faced many people telling her no during her efforts and stating that what she wanted to give was not going to work. To create a brand of trust, Candace has stayed true to her beliefs and has not allowed herself to compromise her values. Know your audience and stay loyal to them Candace has served her audiences for years, and when others argued that people didn’t want what she was offering, Candace stayed the course and believed in what her audience wanted. There are lessons in chess In every failure we experience, we learn a lesson. It is essential to learn these lessons in order to learn from them and grow to achieve greatness. Keep trying Failure is only permanent when you fail to keep trying. Do not abandon. Persistence and tenacity are essential to the growth and success of businesses. Keeping trying is Candace’s biggest lesson in business, and she impresses you with that lesson. Know who you are When you stay true to your beliefs and build your brand around your values, you’ll attract the right people. Candace said no to many projects and opportunities that didn’t fit her brand and built a brand that she believes in and is proud of. Give back Giving is essential in life. Giving is good and helping others is rewarding. Candace donates through Skip1.org and encourages you to participate in Skiptember as well. The bottom line is that building a business and a brand is not easy, and you will have bumps in the road to entrepreneurship. To be successful, you must persevere, believe in yourself, and not give up.

