Bhumi Pednekar Auditioned Others For Dum Laga Ke Haisha While Watching The Role Herself, Believed To Be Unfair | Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar, who worked as an assistant to Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma, recalled conducting auditions for the lead role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha at a time when she was considered herself . She said she wondered at the time if she wasn’t being unfair to other wannabes without realizing it.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha marked the debut of Bhumis Bollywood. She played an overweight teacher who has an arranged marriage. Ayushmann Khurrana was paired in front of her.

Acting was not on her mind during the casting process, Bhumi said. Honestly, I never thought about it. I was dedicated to my job and I am a very honest person and I am very proud to say that. I was so dedicated to what I was doing that there wasn’t a single time that I thought, Oh, I can do better. But what I was doing simultaneously, while I was conducting these auditions, was playing these roles, sometimes I was a 6 year old or an elderly woman trying to squeeze a performance out of it.

So everything was set up for me, but the strangest moment was when I was auditioning girls for Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Because I was auditioned simultaneously, I thought I am unfair to these girls in any way because we have an equal chance. I remember going to Shanoo and saying that maybe I felt like, without knowing it, I was not being fair to them. We auditioned 200-250 girls for the role and I didn’t get the part that easily, she added.

Bhumi said director Sharat Katariya was a bit harsh on her and that it took her four months of rigorous auditions before she landed Dum Laga Ke Haisha. I can say it with a lot of pride that I really, really worked hard and it took me 6 years of working behind the camera to get my first film, she said.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha became a hit, and Bhumi won the Filmfare Award for Best First Female Feature for her performance. She went on to star in blockbuster films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will then be seen in Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao and Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar.