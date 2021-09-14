President Roosevelt documentary features local actor – pikecountygeorgia.com

A President Among Us: Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Georgia will air on Georgia Public Broadcasting on Tuesday, September 21 at 7 p.m. and the film features a local actor.

The documentary describes the mutual benefits that friendship has brought to the President and the Georgian people.

James Fowler portrayed Quadruple President Franklin Delano Roosevelt for a documentary film. FDR was the 32nd president from 1933 until his death in 1945 and he helped the country through the Great Depression as well as World War II, in addition to bringing electricity to the south.

The day in Barnesville in 1938 when FDR turned on electricity for rural areas in the United States with the Rural Electrification Administration is one of the stories shared in the documentary.

Historical photos of the Little White House, the Roosevelt Warm Springs Archives, the FDR Library, and the Georgia Archives are also featured in the documentary. Rare film footage from the Brown Media archives of UGA libraries and footage from the FDR library are also used.

In January 2019, writer and screenwriter Kaye Minchew of LaGrange and executive producer Dan White of Yatesville and Atlanta approached GPB with a proposal to create a documentary on the life of the RDF in Georgia based on Minchews’ book A President in our Midst. With the assurance of a distribution platform, efforts began to secure the funding and technical resources needed to make the film.

I’m very proud of the film and was told it will be made available to school systems across the state, said James, a teacher for over 40 years. it’s a wonderful story and it really needs to be told. I hope the young people will get something out of it.

For the documentary, James spent time being filmed as he was driven in a 1938 Packard around Warm Springs. He also attended Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School and visited Dowdells Knob at Pine Mountain in addition to filming scenes around the Little White House and the Roosevelt Institute.

It was a joy to drive in this classic car and it really took me back in time, he said. Roosevelt guided the country through the Great Depression and WWII and his words still ring true, the only thing we need to fear is fear itself. He was truly an inspiration to the country. He didn’t try to hide the fact that he was crippled although there was an agreement with the press not to show him trying to walk. However, when Roosevelt made public appearances at rallies and campaign stops, he had to be helped to get to the podium so the crowd saw he was in a wheelchair. Regardless, his message has always been one of positivity and success. It has been very gratifying to share this post.

Fowler also did some voiceover work that will be included in the documentary. Dan White, a friend of Fowlers at Gordon College, teamed up with Kaye Lanning Minchew, author of A President in Our Midst: Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Georgia and Georgia State University to film the documentary.

President Roosevelt had just completed an international trip in March 1945 and had visited Joseph Stalin in Yalta, Russia, and Winston Churchill of England. The trip was very exhausting and her health was declining, James said.

He returned to the United States at the end of March, delivered a speech on the achievements of this conference, then traveled from Washington DC to the Little White House and was staying there in Warm Springs on April 12, 1945 when he died.

James has lived with his wife of 38 years, Melinda Fowler, in northern Pike County. He can be contacted via Facebook under James Fowler.

In January 2020, Georgia Humanities agreed to be the official sponsor of the documentary, and Georgia State University TV agreed to provide the technical expertise needed to create the film. Filming began in September 2020, across Georgia. LaGrange, Gainesville, Athens, Atlanta, Warm Springs, Thomaston, Barnesville as well as Harris, Meriwether and Upson counties are all featured in the film. Using drone photography and outdoor shooting, combined with archival photos and historical film clips, A president among us brings the viewer a contemporary image of life between 1921 and 1945.

Funding for the film was raised privately through public donations. In addition, the combined talents of over 70 Georgians helped create the finished product. Carol Howington Cain, James Fowler and Bill Murray are the star performers of the documentary. Oral history accounts from a variety of Georgians whose lives and institutions have been deeply shaped by the FDR and the New Deal in Georgia are also presented. This most important story will be presented to a new generation of Georgians.

The documentary recently received two awards from the Southern Film Festival, held at LaGrange. The documentary was named best feature documentary and received the Peoples Choice Award.