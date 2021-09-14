Entertainment
Bollywood actresses promised to TTP recruits
Viral video shows Bollywood actresses promised to TTP recruits. A video of a Pakistani soldier giving a tour of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistans headquarters in North Waziristan has gone viral on social media.
Indian journalist Praveen Swami shared an old video from France 24 on social media on Monday. The short video clip was probably taken from a long video of TTP terrorists’ hideouts in North Waziristan. Colonel Kamran of the Pakistani Army gave a tour to the foreign journalist of the mock TTP headquarters and explained the operations of the Pakistani armed forces against the terrorists.
Read more: Afghan Taliban warn TTP leaders, call for issues with Pakistan to be resolved
Brainwashing Terrorists
Col Kamran explained that this is a reconstruction of the TTP headquarters. The material seized from the Taliban was exhibited in the museum. Col Kamran informed that there are 300 headquarters of varying sizes in the area.
The video also showed a suicide preparation room. The terrorists had given a complete concept of paradise to potential suicide bombers. The young potential suicide bombers were kept in the room for a few days before the attack. We showed the attackers that paradise would be beautiful like this. There would be rivers of wine flowing for them.
Right after the suicide bombing, when the boys opened their eyes, they would see a beautiful woman. This beautiful woman will stand with open arms to welcome him.
The video showed poem posters with photos of Bollywood actresses hanged for suicide bombers.
Read more: Pakistan to ask Taliban to take action against TTP
Under the room rugs were secret tunnels. Terrorists were hiding there during the aerial bombardments by the security forces. A bed was placed with some medication to treat the injured limbs.
A prison room was also shown with some tools for handcuffing and shackling prisoners. Colonel Kamran said they would slaughter captured security personnel and tribal leaders supporting Pakistan.
