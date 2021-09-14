Zee Entertainment in India soars after major investors called for dismissal of directors





Punit Goenka, CEO and Managing Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, attends a press conference ahead of the Zee Cine Awards in Macau on January 21, 2012. REUTERS / Bobby Yip

BENGALURU, Sept. 14 (Reuters) – Shares of Indian firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS) jumped 40% on Tuesday, achieving a record daily gain after major shareholders called for a management reshuffle, including including the removal of its CEO from the board of directors. Shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund, which together hold a 17.88% stake in Zee, in a letter requesting the dismissal of CEO Punit Goenka and two other directors, Zee said late Monday. Investors also requested the appointment of several independent directors at the media and entertainment company. Zee, who is present in broadcast and digital media with brands such as Zee TV, said she is reviewing the letter. Reuters could not immediately contact investor funds for comment. Separately, Zee said on Monday that directors Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien, whom investors wanted to dismiss, had resigned. The move comes days after proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IIAS) raised new corporate governance concerns at Zee Entertainment and asked shareholders to vote against the reappointment of Chokhani and Kurien in as administrators. Among other concerns, the IIAS alleged that Kurien and Chokhani were responsible for a 46% increase in Goenka’s compensation for fiscal 2021, higher than what shareholders approved at the 2020 AGM. Zee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “This may be a positive step for the company, as the appointment of new directors could improve its corporate governance and oversight of the company,” said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research. Zee is expected to hold its annual meeting of shareholders later today. Shares of other group companies such as Zee Media (ZEEN.NS), Zee Learn (ZEEE.NS) and Dish TV India (DSTV.NS) jumped 5% to 19%, following the call for funds to remove the directors of Zee Entertainment. Zee Entertainment shares recouped their losses for the year after Tuesday’s gains. Report by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

